Opposition parties not happy with President’s SONA

Today at 09:50
FlySafair will fine you R100,000 or not wearing a face mask on board its aircrfat
Today with Kieno Kammies
Kirby Gordon
Kirby Gordon
Today at 10:05
Vaccinations begin today
The Clement Manyathela Show
Dr Angelique Coetzee - Chairperson at South African Medical Association
Dr Angelique Coetzee - Chairperson at South African Medical Association
Today at 10:08
Deputy Chair of Solidarity Fund in conversation with Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Dr Adrian Enthoven - Deputy Chairperson at Solidarity Fund
Dr Adrian Enthoven - Deputy Chairperson at Solidarity Fund
Today at 10:33
Moonstruck 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Africa Melane - Presenter at 567 Cape Talk
Africa Melane - Presenter at 567 Cape Talk
Today at 10:35
Making Cities Safer
The Clement Manyathela Show
Siphelele Ngobese - Researcher for Inclusion & Wellbeing at SA Cities
Siphelele Ngobese - Researcher for Inclusion & Wellbeing at SA Cities
Today at 10:37
Sars needs to tread carefully when taxing the digital economy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Wally Horak - Head of Tax, Cape Town, Bowmanslaw
Wally Horak - Head of Tax, Cape Town, Bowmanslaw
Today at 11:05
Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Amendent bill final public comment webinar
Today with Kieno Kammies
Prof Alex Van Den Heever, Wits School of Governance
Timm Hughes - Injured Workers Action Group
Prof Alex Van Den Heever, Wits School of Governance
Timm Hughes - Injured Workers Action Group
Today at 11:05
Listeners Choice- Air quality and pollution
The Clement Manyathela Show
Prof Roelof Burger, Prof of Environmental Studies, NWU
Jacob Legadima, Gauteng Air Quality Officer
Prof Roelof Burger, Prof of Environmental Studies, NWU
Jacob Legadima, Gauteng Air Quality Officer
Today at 11:35
What's The Tea- complex and housing estate politics
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 12:07
Vaccine roll out
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
Are we brink of a national security threat? MK Vet council responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Mpumelo Raymond Cindi - Chairperson at Gauteng MK Vet Council
Mpumelo Raymond Cindi - Chairperson at Gauteng MK Vet Council
Today at 12:27
Jacques Pauw corrects 'mistakes' over his V&A Waterfront arrest - SAPU responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Lesiba Thobakgale - National spokesperson at South African Police Union (Sapu)
Lesiba Thobakgale - National spokesperson at South African Police Union (Sapu)
Today at 12:45
Portfolio committee on communications to meet with Facebook
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Phumzile Van Damme - Shadow minister of Communications at Democratic Alliance
Phumzile Van Damme - Shadow minister of Communications at Democratic Alliance
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Mass Twitter bans in South Africa with “influencer” accounts suspended
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Ciro De Siena
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Wendy Knowler
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:20
Zoom: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja -car insurance premiums
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Kirsty Bisset, CEO of STIR Digital
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Kirsty Bisset - Founder CEO at Stir Social
Kirsty Bisset - Founder CEO at Stir Social
