What you need to know about Covid-19 vaccines

The Jukebox
22:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
DA wants to know whether Cele visited Zuma as police minister or NEC member Cele spent time at Zuma's Nkandla home on Thursday and has not disclosed the detailed reasons for his visit. 20 February 2021 10:32 AM
SAPS seize unregistered Ivermectin tablets worth R126m at OR Tambo Airport Police said the discovery was made by authorities during an inspection of a cargo container sent to South Africa from India. 20 February 2021 8:28 AM
The different types of headaches and how to get rid of them Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati reflects on what causes headaches and how one can get rid of them. 20 February 2021 7:50 AM
Magashule: I won’t step aside until ANC finalises guidelines on the matter Magashule, during a media briefing after his brief court appearance in Bloemfontein on Friday, said he would not step aside as the... 20 February 2021 8:14 AM
Corruption and fraud case against Magashule: 'What binds the ANC is corruption' EWN reporter Tshidi Madia and Xubera Institute for Research and Development political analyst Xolani Dube reflect on the case. 19 February 2021 1:05 PM
FS ANC rallies behind Ace Magashule for his upcoming court appearance Spokesperson Thabo Meeko says zthe secretary-general has a right to go to court and prove his innocence. 19 February 2021 7:33 AM
CoJ officials to meet with Alex residents over illegal electricity connections On Thursday residents barricaded the main entrance of the area, forcing City Power to abandon its operation intended to cut operat... 19 February 2021 7:30 AM
How to build a small business without losing your sanity: Slow is the way to go 'If you're not mentally ready, you just won't cope!' Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous on avoiding the pitfalls of the side hustle. 18 February 2021 8:47 PM
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole' Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week. 18 February 2021 7:40 PM
Teen Suicide Prevention Week: Warning signs and how to identify them Clinical psychologist Nkateko Ndala-Magoro and Survivors of Loved Ones Suicide founder Joy Chiang shed more light on the matter 19 February 2021 7:16 PM
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic. 19 February 2021 4:17 PM
There is never failure, only lessons - Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng The UCT vice-chancellor says there's a silver lining in the lockdown crisis that is forcing universities to re-align. 19 February 2021 2:49 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which le... 13 February 2021 3:57 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 3 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 20 February 2021 12:58 PM
[WATCH] Man braves snowstorm to go get wife corndogs Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 February 2021 8:22 AM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student "Medical students understand they have someone’s life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call. 18 February 2021 11:05 AM
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
What you need to know about Covid-19 vaccines

What you need to know about Covid-19 vaccines

18 February 2021 7:32 AM

Dr Karin van der Merwe, Member of the Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration. 


Africa Fridays – Support for Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

19 February 2021 10:06 AM

In Nigeria, womken have formed #AnkaraArmy to celebrate the new World Trade Organization boss Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The World View - The Search For Alien Life

19 February 2021 8:38 AM

Australia’s Facebook problem a row over ad venue that could go global.

Lockdown Or Prison? It was a dilemma for a criminal in hiding.

Weekly Favour – How families can be of support to teens

19 February 2021 8:28 AM

During Teen Suicide Prevention Week, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) is putting under the spotlight the support parents and teachers can provide to teens. Bongani speaks to Cassey Chambers, Operations Director at Sadag.

What’s Gone Viral - Man braves snowstorm to go get wife corndogs

19 February 2021 8:02 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

The politics around Ace Magashule’s criminal charges

19 February 2021 7:29 AM

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule returns to court facing charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering. To set the scene, Bongani speaks to Karyn Maughan, senior legal journalist at News24.

Ace Magashule due to appear in court

19 February 2021 7:06 AM

ANC President has once again said that those members of the party criminal charges should stand aside. Bongani speaks to Thabo Meeko, ANC Free States spokesperson.

The World View - North Korean Hackers

18 February 2021 8:31 AM

America’s snow deaths a rising toll from excessive cold.

Captain Tom’s trolls he was sent online abuse before his death.
 
Welsh Gobbledegook a supermarket boss offends Welsh speakers.

 

What more needs to be done to address Vaal River pollution?

18 February 2021 8:29 AM

Maureen Stewart, Vice-Chairperson of Save the Vaal Environment.

What’s Viral - Freak accident as barber stabs himself on chest with his own scissors

18 February 2021 8:02 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

151 more people succumb to COVID-19 and 1, 911 infections recorded

Local

The different types of headaches and how to get rid of them

Local

DA wants to know whether Cele visited Zuma as police minister or NEC member

Politics Local

Cops probe fatal drive-by shooting in Elsies River

20 February 2021 6:37 PM

Storage facility for sanitizers explodes in Joburg

20 February 2021 6:18 PM

DA: If Cele visited Zuma as minister then he must reimburse taxpayer

20 February 2021 5:49 PM

