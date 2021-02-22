What’s Gone Viral - Do you date one or many people during the talking stages?

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
America deports a Nazi guard but he won’t stand trial in Germany.
Prince Philip In Hospital Prince Charles has broken lockdown rules to visit.
More than 10 000 healthcare workers have received their Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. But several healthcare workers have had their vaccinations cancelled. What’s happened? Bongani speaks to Professor Glenda Gray, Co-Principal Investigator of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine Trial.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Cricket South Africa is racing against time to restore the image of South African cricket. Bongani speaks to Stavros Nicolaou, the Chairperson of the Cricket South Africa Interim Board.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In Nigeria, womken have formed #AnkaraArmy to celebrate the new World Trade Organization boss Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Australia’s Facebook problem a row over ad venue that could go global.
Lockdown Or Prison? It was a dilemma for a criminal in hiding.
During Teen Suicide Prevention Week, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) is putting under the spotlight the support parents and teachers can provide to teens. Bongani speaks to Cassey Chambers, Operations Director at Sadag.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule returns to court facing charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering. To set the scene, Bongani speaks to Karyn Maughan, senior legal journalist at News24.LISTEN TO PODCAST
ANC President has once again said that those members of the party criminal charges should stand aside. Bongani speaks to Thabo Meeko, ANC Free States spokesperson.LISTEN TO PODCAST