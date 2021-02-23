Zuma/Thales case back in court

Today at 10:35 The importance of past pupil associations The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Feryal Domingo, Inyathelo Operations Director

Chulumanco Macwingane - Rugby Journalist at ...

Today at 11:05 World of Work- Managing your boss: as important as managing your employees The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Anja van Beek - Talent Strategist, Leadership Expert and Executive Coach

Today at 11:05 Municipal Service Delivery-Informal settlements still cut off from water supply since january in Khayalitsha Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue

Today at 11:32 Cape Town Set to become one of the world's top Sea Swimming Destinations Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Eddy Cassar - Publicist at Eddy Cassar Promotions

Today at 11:35 Health and Wellness- the importance of hydration The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Dr Craig Mamitele, Urologist

Today at 12:07 Parly budget office briefing The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

Today at 12:10 Vaccine roll out check-in: MEC to Tygerberg Hospital The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:15 QLFS Numbers released The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Risenga Maluleke - Statistician General at Statistics South Africa

Today at 12:23 Budget 2021 preview: Cosatu weighs in The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Malvern De Bruyn

Today at 12:27 Budget 2021 preview: South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA) comments The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Rosheda Muller - President at South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA)

Today at 12:37 Class of 2020 Matric results - Naptosa responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)

Today at 12:40 Kraaifontein parents shut down Masibambane & Bloekombos secondary schools The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:45 Suspect arrested in possession of a san rock art - Sahra on the significance thereof The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Ron Martin - Heritage consultant at South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra)

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Entrepreneur turns pineapple leaves into reusable sanitaryware Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Candy Androliakos

Today at 13:33 Travel with Kiff Kombi Tours Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Drew Campbell

Today at 14:07 Family Matters - How to apply for a supplementary exam Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Kristal Duncan-Willing

Today at 18:09 TymeBank announcement The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tauriq Keeran - CEO at TymeBank

Today at 18:13 Bidcorp CFO, David Cleasby The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Sizakele Marutlulle - intersectional strategist, creative problem-solver and CEO at Marutlulle and Co

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

Today at 19:33 ZOOM: Investment School - why young investors should buy individual stocks (not funds) The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

David Shapiro - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin

Today at 20:10 Legal Feature: NOT ALL IS FAIR IN LOVE AND… WILLS The Aubrey Masango Show

Guests

Moremadi Mabule - Head of Wills at Sanlam Trust

