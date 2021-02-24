Class action lawsuit planned Uber South Africa drivers

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Bonang Mohale - revamping our Education system
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bonang Mohale - CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).
Today at 11:05
Listener's Choice: Explaining unemployment figures
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Malerato Mosiane - Acting chief director for labour at Stats SA
Today at 11:32
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury-2 topics - South Africas budget trends to look out for, and climate change
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:07
Budget 2021 preview: priorities & DA expectations (soundbite)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Geordin Hill-Lewis - Shadow Minister of Finance at Democratic Alliance
Today at 12:10
PE officially called Gqeberha after minister approves name change
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 12:15
A double-lung transplant recipient got covid-19 from her donor, report finds. She died two months later.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Greg Caligaro
Dr Greg Calligaro - Pulmonologist at Resporatory Clinic Groote Schuur Hospital
Today at 12:23
Saftu/Numsa strike outside parliament ahead of Budget
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson
Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Spokesperson at Numsa
Today at 12:27
2021 Budget preview: tax implications
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Arnaaz Camay - Executive at ENS Africa
Today at 12:37
Suspect arrested in possession of a san rock art - Sahra on the significance thereof
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ron Martin - Heritage consultant at South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra)
Today at 12:40
Bullying tactics by landlords are killing small businesses - Free State Black Business Council
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lucky Motsamai - CEO at Free State Black Business Council
Today at 12:45
Mozzies
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Mthokozisi Sibanda - CEO at African Applied Chemical
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Computers can now read our inner emotions - survey
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction / BUDGET SPEECH
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Budget Speech review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Budget Reaction: Small Businesses
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Allon Raiz - Founder and CEO at Raizcorp
Today at 17:10
Momentum Budget desk: Dissecting the 2021 Budget
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Johann van Tonder, Economist and Researcher at Momentum iX (eye ex)
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:09
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget Analysis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswitter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Dondo Mogajane - Director General at National Treasury
Nic Borain - Political Economist at ...
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual: Facebook versus news publishers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja : Med scheme covers a member's chemo, but not the Covid test
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter : Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
