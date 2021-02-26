Where are SAA’s employees affected by the airline’s restructuring

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 09:07
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
Dischem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
International news with Chelsey Dulaney from Deutsche Welle in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chelsey Dulaney
Today at 10:33
Tech talk with Jan Vermeulen from MyBroadband.co.za
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 10:45
Tech Talks with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze Phillips- REMOTE WORKING MYTHS – ALL THAT GLITTERS IS NOT GOLD
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Luv-Afrika Online built for African products online
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Amanda Lopez
Today at 11:45
Open Line
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:10
MINISTER ZULU TO BRIEF MEDIA ON SOCIAL RELIEF MEASURES TO MITIGATE THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:23
No water in Makhanda: Gift of the Givers lands there
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman
Today at 12:37
Dog starves due to Covid-19
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marcelle Du Plessis - Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Latest Local
144 South Africans succumb to COVID-19 and 1,676 infections have been recorded The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 52, 647 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show.
4 years & R86m later, Tembisa residents beg govt to open unfinished school Nearly five years later and more than R86 million spent, the school in Tembisa remains unfinished.
View all Local
Julius and I are friends but we rarely discuss politics when together - Mbalula Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says she is naturally a very jovial person but not as charismatic as Razzmatazz (Fikile).
'Govt wants to destroy alcohol industry and boost illicit market with 8% hike' National Liquor Traders Council national convener Lucky Ntimane says the industry is disappointed by tax increase on alcohol.
Govt wants to avoid slashing public servant salaries at all costs - Mogajane National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni 2021 budget speech.
View all Politics
As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton.
Woolworths' online food sales soar, but fashion business 'disappointing' Woolworths is not paying an interim dividend, despite strong profit increase. The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini.
Discovery results: 'Strong operating performance, well-positioned for growth' Earnings were negatively impacted by exchange rate volatility but Covid-19 provisions resilient, says Group CEO Adrian Gore.
View all Business
Tumi Morake: Acting has always been my first love In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, media personality Tumi Morake speaks about her childhood, career and family.
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee.
How much more alcohol will cost you after Mboweni's 2021 Budget Speech Once again this year, you'll be paying more for your sins.
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off.
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks.
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman tracks down hot guy using his backpack but people think its creepy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
[WATCH] Woman removes her g-string, uses it as mask leaves everyone confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Jerusalema Challenge: Is this just a dance or an advert? If the latter, you PAY Entertainment lawyer Dumisani Motsamai says payment for synchronisation is pretty normal within the laws governing copyright.
View all Entertainment
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan.
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa's treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi...
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa's energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they're not moving fast enough.
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games.
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa's treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi...
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa's energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they're not moving fast enough.
View all Africa
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show.
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week.
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million".
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Where are SAA's employees affected by the airline's restructuring

Where are SAA’s employees affected by the airline’s restructuring

26 February 2021 7:32 AM


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Budget 2021: SAA leaves some workers dry and out

26 February 2021 7:07 AM

Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambie, President of the South African Cabin Crew Association.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Vaccine Diplomacy

25 February 2021 8:32 AM

Gang wars in ecuador dozens of prison inmates have been killed.
 
Captain Tom’s Funeral details of Saturday’s special - but quiet - service.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The 2021 budget a difficult balancing act

25 February 2021 8:22 AM

Bongani speaks to National Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane about how government plans to recover the country's fiscus under a worsening economic climate.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's Gone - Woman removes her g-string, uses it as mask leaves everyone confused

25 February 2021 8:01 AM

What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reflecting on the state of the economy

25 February 2021 7:33 AM

National Treasury estimates that the country's economy will return to pre-pandemic levels in the year 2023. Bongani speaks to Michael Sachs, Adjunct Professor at the Southern Centre for Inequality at Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reflecting on the budget speech with Momentum

25 February 2021 7:07 AM

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered the much anticipated budget speech on Wednesday. Did he hit the high notes? Bongani speaks to Dumo Mbethe, Momentum Corporate CEO.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Tiger Woods' Car Crash

24 February 2021 8:36 AM

 A French star’s rape Accusation problems for Gerard Depardieu.
 
Canada’s unusual pandemic issue something’s wrong with their butter. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's Gone Viral - Woman jumping into frozen pool to save dog

24 February 2021 8:19 AM

What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Budget 2021: What options does Treasury have?

24 February 2021 7:31 AM

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is set to deliver the budget speech, as South Africa's economic challenges deepen. What options does Treasury have to save industries and recovery the country's economy? Bongani speaks to Stanlib Chief Economist Kevin Lings.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

144 South Africans succumb to COVID-19 and 1,676 infections have been recorded

Local

Julius and I are friends but we rarely discuss politics when together - Mbalula

Politics

Find out how impersonation fraud increased by 337%

Local

Panel probing Public Protector Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office completes work

26 February 2021 7:23 AM

Beneficiaries of Prasa, Swifambo deal must face the law – Zondo Inquiry

26 February 2021 6:50 AM

SA records 1,676 new COVID-19 infections, 144 deaths in last 24 hours

26 February 2021 6:27 AM

