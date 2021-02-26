Where are SAA’s employees affected by the airline’s restructuring

Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambie, President of the South African Cabin Crew Association.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gang wars in ecuador dozens of prison inmates have been killed.
Captain Tom’s Funeral details of Saturday’s special - but quiet - service.
Bongani speaks to National Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane about how government plans to recover the country's fiscus under a worsening economic climate.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
National Treasury estimates that the country's economy will return to pre-pandemic levels in the year 2023. Bongani speaks to Michael Sachs, Adjunct Professor at the Southern Centre for Inequality at Wits University.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered the much anticipated budget speech on Wednesday. Did he hit the high notes? Bongani speaks to Dumo Mbethe, Momentum Corporate CEO.
A French star’s rape Accusation problems for Gerard Depardieu.
Canada’s unusual pandemic issue something’s wrong with their butter.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is set to deliver the budget speech, as South Africa's economic challenges deepen. What options does Treasury have to save industries and recovery the country's economy? Bongani speaks to Stanlib Chief Economist Kevin Lings.