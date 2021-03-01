John Robbie returns to review brands, products and services

John Robbie will be heard on 702 once again, but in a different capacity. He will reviewing brands, products and services. He speaks to Bongani
Mountaineering migrants Italy says hundreds are crossing the Alps.
A Doctor’s dilemma he was due in court, but also in theater in California.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST
As the world observes International Wheelchair Day, is enough being done to support people who rely on wheelchairs? Bongani speaks to Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize, Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilties.
South Africa has moved to level 1 of its lockdown after a period of decreasing Covid-19 cases. Bongani speaks to Dr Nigel Garrett, head of Pathogenesis and Vaccine Research at Caprisa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa’s largest retailer, Shoprite Holdings, has finally exited Nigeria. This comes as the retailer reviews its long-term options in Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Chinese poverty president Xi says all China’s extreme poor have gone.
Saved in the pacific a Lithuanian sailor has had a miracle rescue.
Britain’s cheapest house on sale now for very very little.
As learners return to school, many are unable to afford school uniforms. Partners for Possibility and Edgars are collecting lightly used school uniforms which would then be distributed to schools in need. Bongani speaks to Dorcas Dube, Sales and Marketing Manager at Partners for Possibility.
About 3 200 SAA employees took voluntary severance packages last year, while some remained with the airliner as it went under business rescue. Many SAA workers have been left in limbo, having not received a salary for months. Bongani speaks to SAA workers who have been deeply affected by the airline’s business rescue process.LISTEN TO PODCAST