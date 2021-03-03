Germany pledges 1.5 Euros to Covax facility

The German government has pledged 1.5 billion towards the Covax facility, to improve nations’ access to Covid-19 vaccines. Bongani speaks to Martin Schafer, Germany’s Ambassador to South Africa.
An EU vaccine divide disagreement over the vaccine roll out.
A secret racist List institutionalised prejudice by a big British holiday firm.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST
The Gauteng provincial government says it has made a case to national government on why Gauteng residents should pay e-tolls. Bongani speaks to Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Road Infrastructure.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Deputy President David Mabuza recently visited the Biovac Institute’s storage facility, which now has good storage facility for Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Bongani speaks to Biovac Institute CEO Dr Morena Makhoana.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Imperial Lions have won the CSA T20 Championship by beating the Hollywoodbets Dolphins. What’s driven the team to success? Bongani speaks to Imperial Lions captain Temba Bavuma.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A.I. weapons a congress report urges the use of autonomous weapons.
Prince Philip changes hospital 14 days & counting for the Queen’s consort.
The Black Lawyers Association has criticized the call for Freedom Under Law for Judge John Hlophe to be suspended. Bongani speaks to Mashudu Kutama, President of the Black Lawyers Association.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Parliament’s Independent Review Panel has found prima facie evidence of misconduct and incompetence against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Bongani speaks to DA Parliamentary Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone.LISTEN TO PODCAST