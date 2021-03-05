Little Eden rallies support for people with disabilities

March is Intellectual Disability Awareness Month, which is dedicated to raise awareness of the barriers people with intellectual disabilities experience. Bongani speaks to Xelda Rohrbeck, CEO of Little Eden.
UK lawyer Karin Khan is the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. What his appointment mean for Africa?LISTEN TO PODCAST
EU vaccination action Italy’s blocked the export of AstraZeneca vaccines.
Security in washington DC beefed up over a supposed new threat.
It’s been a year since South Africa’s first confirmed Covid-19 case. Bongani speaks to Professor Glenda Gray, President of the South African Medical AssociationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Standard Bank South Africa has stated a OneFarm Share Initiative to help food security in the country. Bongani speaks to Lungisa Fuzile, CEO of Standard Bank South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
German extremism the main opposition party’s under surveillance.
Royal fireworks sparks are flying between Meghan & the Palace.
A British Isles world cup but have we already scored an own goal.
What’s Gone Viral Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST
As more research is found on the 501Y.V2 Covid-19 variant, what should government do with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine whose roll out has been halted in the country? Bongani speaks to Professor Shabir Madhi, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at Wits University.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bongani speaks to Lawrence Mbalati, Head of Healthy Living Alliance, on whether or not a sugar tax could help curb obesity and diabetes.
The German government has pledged 1.5 billion towards the Covax facility, to improve nations’ access to Covid-19 vaccines. Bongani speaks to Martin Schafer, Germany’s Ambassador to South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST