What’s Gone Viral - TikToker explaining why she wont teach her daughters about virginity

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
UIF extends relief payments
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Allan Ravagaloo, director: Provincial Support, UIF
Today at 10:08
BBC Outlook - Myanmar
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rich Preston
Today at 10:33
Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 10:35
The 'Wounded'
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Supra Mahumapelo
Bongani Bongo
Today at 10:45
Pick n’ Pay Celebrates Raymond Ackermans 90th birthday with throwback recycled bags.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Ackerman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse - retirement plans
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:05
Family Matters- Dealing with Change
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Wilma Calvert - Counselor from the Family Life Centre
Today at 11:16
International Women's Day
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Yogaveli Nambiar
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather - NFT Tokens
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather
Today at 11:45
Taste Test Mondays Woodies Burgers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Munir Haywood
Today at 12:15
Ace tells ANC MP's to vote against PP impeachment
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Natasha Mazzone
Glynnis Breytenbach - Shadow Minister For Justice and Constitutional Development at Da
Today at 12:23
IPID investigates lock down brutality
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 12:40
EWN feature: Revitalizing Belville CBD
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 12:45
Rito Hlungwani to coach Stomers
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Legal Talk:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 18:08
Peter Matlare
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sbusiso Nxumalo
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Other People’s Money - Mbhazima Shilowa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Thando Thabethe to take over the afternoon drive show on 947 Thabethe is the new host of "947 Drive with Thando", weekdays from 3pm to 7pm and Alex Caige will co-host. 8 March 2021 7:51 AM
SA sees 31 more COVID-19 deaths and 862 new cases recorded The Health Department says these fatalities in the last 24 hours have brought the death toll to 50,678. 8 March 2021 6:25 AM
Absa deputy CEO Peter Matlare succumbs to COVID-19 complications It is understood that he passed away earlier on Sunday due to COVID-19 complications. 7 March 2021 6:39 PM
View all Local
Parli refutes claims of retrenchments, says it has offered voluntary packages Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said appropriate measures would be put in place to ensure retrenchments were avoided. 7 March 2021 7:33 AM
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge. 3 March 2021 6:49 PM
Gauteng government rejects implementation of e-tolls - Jacob Mamabolo The Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport says the province has made a compelling argument to government to scrap the tolls. 3 March 2021 7:50 AM
View all Politics
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
FirstRand declares dividend after rebound 'exceeds group's expectations' 'We've seen a strong turnaround pretty much across the board in our portfolio' - FirstRand CEO Allan Pullinger on The Money Show. 4 March 2021 7:11 PM
View all Business
Does Sunshine Food Co. serve the greatest veggie burger in South Africa? Owner Elisha Madzivadondo explains why his burgers are considered the best not only in Cape Town but in South Africa. 7 March 2021 8:27 AM
Understanding the relation between food and obesity Discovery Vitality head dietician Terry Harris explains how food and exercise play a role in a person body. #WorldObesityDay 4 March 2021 3:32 PM
Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise. 3 March 2021 8:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
View all Sport
TikToker explaining why she wont teach her daughters about virginity goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 March 2021 8:31 AM
The much anticipated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 March 2021 8:30 AM
I've failed, learned and grown from being desperate for solutions - Dineo Ranaka Businesswoman, presenter and entertainer is unmoved by external turbulence ... she is the Floyd Mayweather of her spirituality. 6 March 2021 9:47 AM
View all Entertainment
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa “Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan. 2 March 2021 9:15 AM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
What’s Gone Viral - TikToker explaining why she wont teach her daughters about virginity

What’s Gone Viral - TikToker explaining why she wont teach her daughters about virginity

8 March 2021 8:02 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Cindy’s International Women’s Day shoutout

8 March 2021 9:57 AM

On International Women’s Day, Cindy Poluta pays tribute to the women in her life.  

The World View - The Queen’s message just ahead of the Meghan & Harry Interview

8 March 2021 8:40 AM

International Women’s Day it has prompted some concerns from the UN.

The Swiss Burqa ban controversy in the land of the cuckoo clock. 



 

Tribute to Peter Matlare

8 March 2021 8:32 AM

With Bruce Whitfield, Host of the Money Show.

A reflection on International Women’s Day

8 March 2021 7:31 AM

As the world commemorates International Women’s Day, gender inequality and the marginalization of women remain a serious concern in the world. Bongani reflects with Dr Navi Pillay, the former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

All systems to for Wits 2021 academic years

8 March 2021 7:03 AM

Student registration at Wits University came to a halt recently due to protests on the exclusion of students due to fees. Bongani speaks to Jerome September, Wits University Dean of Students.

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

5 March 2021 10:58 AM

UK lawyer Karin Khan is the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. What his appointment mean for Africa?

The World View - Protests In Myanmar

5 March 2021 8:50 AM

EU vaccination action Italy’s blocked the export of AstraZeneca vaccines.

Security in washington DC beefed up over a supposed new threat.

 

Little Eden rallies support for people with disabilities

5 March 2021 7:45 AM

March is Intellectual Disability Awareness Month, which is dedicated to raise awareness of the barriers people with intellectual disabilities experience. Bongani speaks to Xelda Rohrbeck, CEO of Little Eden.

Update on vaccine rollout, a year since SA’s first Covid-19 case

5 March 2021 7:06 AM

It’s been a year since South Africa’s first confirmed Covid-19 case. Bongani speaks to Professor Glenda Gray, President of the South African Medical Association

Trending

SA sees 31 more COVID-19 deaths and 862 new cases recorded

Local

Absa deputy CEO Peter Matlare succumbs to COVID-19 complications

Local

Parli refutes claims of retrenchments, says it has offered voluntary packages

Politics

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Brian Molefe gives Transnet-related evidence at Zondo inquiry

8 March 2021 9:37 AM

Authorities to continue search for Bonnievale crocs until certain all recaptured

8 March 2021 9:00 AM

Teen accused of murdering Mapula Khune to appear in court

8 March 2021 8:47 AM

