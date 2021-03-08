Cindy’s International Women’s Day shoutout

International Women’s Day it has prompted some concerns from the UN.
The Swiss Burqa ban controversy in the land of the cuckoo clock.
With Bruce Whitfield, Host of the Money Show.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
As the world commemorates International Women's Day, gender inequality and the marginalization of women remain a serious concern in the world. Bongani reflects with Dr Navi Pillay, the former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.
Student registration at Wits University came to a halt recently due to protests on the exclusion of students due to fees. Bongani speaks to Jerome September, Wits University Dean of Students.
UK lawyer Karin Khan is the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. What his appointment mean for Africa?
EU vaccination action Italy’s blocked the export of AstraZeneca vaccines.
Security in washington DC beefed up over a supposed new threat.
March is Intellectual Disability Awareness Month, which is dedicated to raise awareness of the barriers people with intellectual disabilities experience. Bongani speaks to Xelda Rohrbeck, CEO of Little Eden.
It's been a year since South Africa's first confirmed Covid-19 case. Bongani speaks to Professor Glenda Gray, President of the South African Medical Association