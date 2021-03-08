Cindy’s International Women’s Day shoutout

Streaming issues? Report here
Peter Matlare was a gentleman, a strong businessman - Dan Moyane Veteran broadcaster Dan Moyane shares his fondest moment of working with Matlare at Primedia. 8 March 2021 5:24 PM
Asking DStv to collect proposed SABC levy is reasonable - William Bird Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird says the public broadcaster needs to be sustained and government doesn't have money. 8 March 2021 4:56 PM
Mbalula hits back in Twitter spat with Lungisa, Niehaus Fikile Mbalula’s statement against ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has solicited insults from former Nelson Mandela Bay counci... 8 March 2021 2:32 PM
Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction Founder and Editor at Techcentral Duncan  McLeod analyses the latest delay caused by objections from Telkom. 8 March 2021 7:46 PM
National officials have met former president Jacob Zuma - ANC The African National Congress says in a statement that its national officials had very constructive discussions with the former pr... 8 March 2021 5:53 PM
Will the long-awaited meeting between Zuma, ANC Top 6 happen virtually today? Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia says Zuma was a no show at Luthuli House, but the meeting might be over virtual platforms. 8 March 2021 12:56 PM
'No rules rules' - Netflix's meteoric rise 'What Netflix does is spectacular and counterintuitive,' says business book reviewer on The Money Show Ian Mann. 8 March 2021 9:08 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Lillian has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 8 March 2021 12:40 PM
Does Sunshine Food Co. serve the greatest veggie burger in South Africa? Owner Elisha Madzivadondo explains why his burgers are considered the best not only in Cape Town but in South Africa. 7 March 2021 8:27 AM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
TikToker explaining why she wont teach her daughters about virginity goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 March 2021 8:31 AM
The much anticipated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 March 2021 8:30 AM
I've failed, learned and grown from being desperate for solutions - Dineo Ranaka Businesswoman, presenter and entertainer is unmoved by external turbulence ... she is the Floyd Mayweather of her spirituality. 6 March 2021 9:47 AM
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa “Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan. 2 March 2021 9:15 AM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Cindy’s International Women’s Day shoutout

Cindy’s International Women’s Day shoutout

8 March 2021 9:57 AM

On International Women’s Day, Cindy Poluta pays tribute to the women in her life.  


The World View - The Queen’s message just ahead of the Meghan & Harry Interview

8 March 2021 8:40 AM

International Women’s Day it has prompted some concerns from the UN.

The Swiss Burqa ban controversy in the land of the cuckoo clock. 



 

Tribute to Peter Matlare

8 March 2021 8:32 AM

With Bruce Whitfield, Host of the Money Show.

What’s Gone Viral - TikToker explaining why she wont teach her daughters about virginity

8 March 2021 8:02 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

A reflection on International Women’s Day

8 March 2021 7:31 AM

As the world commemorates International Women’s Day, gender inequality and the marginalization of women remain a serious concern in the world. Bongani reflects with Dr Navi Pillay, the former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

All systems to for Wits 2021 academic years

8 March 2021 7:03 AM

Student registration at Wits University came to a halt recently due to protests on the exclusion of students due to fees. Bongani speaks to Jerome September, Wits University Dean of Students.

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

5 March 2021 10:58 AM

UK lawyer Karin Khan is the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. What his appointment mean for Africa?

The World View - Protests In Myanmar

5 March 2021 8:50 AM

EU vaccination action Italy’s blocked the export of AstraZeneca vaccines.

Security in washington DC beefed up over a supposed new threat.

 

Little Eden rallies support for people with disabilities

5 March 2021 7:45 AM

March is Intellectual Disability Awareness Month, which is dedicated to raise awareness of the barriers people with intellectual disabilities experience. Bongani speaks to Xelda Rohrbeck, CEO of Little Eden.

Update on vaccine rollout, a year since SA’s first Covid-19 case

5 March 2021 7:06 AM

It’s been a year since South Africa’s first confirmed Covid-19 case. Bongani speaks to Professor Glenda Gray, President of the South African Medical Association

National officials have met former president Jacob Zuma - ANC

Politics

University registration for first-time students extended by two weeks - Nzimande

Local

Students on waiting list will receive communication by Wednesday - UJ

Local

Brazil judge clears ex-leader Lula to run again in 2022

9 March 2021 4:20 AM

Neanderthals disappeared from Europe earlier than thought, says study

9 March 2021 4:13 AM

Fans likely to be barred from Olympic torch relay start: report

9 March 2021 4:06 AM

