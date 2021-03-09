The ANC Women’s League has launched the ANC’s Masupatsela movement. But questions have been raised about the relevance of the ANC Women’s League today and its position on factional battles in the party. Africa speaks to Meokgo Matube, Secretary-General of the ANC Women’s League.
Abandoned Sailors concern about thousands of stricken seafarers.
An English Woman scorned taking revenge in a very public way.
Tertiary students have been protesting over fees. Beneficiaries of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) have also struggled to get money from the scheme to continue with their education. Africa speaks to Professor Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Universities South Africa.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has opened a crimen injuria case against Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. This follows comments Mbalula made about the Public Protector on social media. Bongani speaks to Oupa Segalwe, spokesperson for the Public Protector.
On International Women's Day, Cindy Poluta pays tribute to the women in her life.
International Women’s Day it has prompted some concerns from the UN.
The Swiss Burqa ban controversy in the land of the cuckoo clock.
With Bruce Whitfield, Host of the Money Show.
As the world commemorates International Women's Day, gender inequality and the marginalization of women remain a serious concern in the world. Bongani reflects with Dr Navi Pillay, the former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.