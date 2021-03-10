Wits University student protest continues

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:35
The benefits of volunteering for young people
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Williams
Today at 10:45
Tackling fake qualifications
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Saritha Beni
Today at 11:05
Knysna Speed Festival (Simola Hillclimb) goes online.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Listener's Choice: Biological Clock
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Mpume Zenda OB Gynae Sexologist
Today at 11:32
Esports growth in Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nick Holden
Today at 11:45
TownshipTech Pitch Competition
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Carrie Leaver
Today at 12:07
Weather warning issued by SAWS
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Annette Botha - Meteorologist at eNCA
Today at 12:10
TRANSNET AND SIU LAUNCH REVIEW APPLICATION ON 1 064 LOCOMOTIVE TRANSACTION
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago
Today at 12:15
New mobile business help desk to be launched
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:23
DCS reviews its Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy for correctional centres & remand detention facilities.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Singabakho Nxumalo - Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services
Today at 12:27
State Capture: More Transnet-related evidence from Brian Molefe/ Writing off of historical debt 'not on the cards' - SAUS responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:37
Transnet Group briefed Scopa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:40
Tech Talk: Licensing spectrum officially on ice as Icasa heads to court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brendyn Lotz - Journalist at HTXT Africa
Today at 12:45
New International Survey (incl South Africa) - Public Support Innovative Approaches to Reducing Smoking Rates
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rishaad Hajee - Head of Corporate Communications at Phillip Morris South Africa
Today at 12:52
Should you ditch plastic and get a virtual bank card?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shafeeka Anthony - Marketing manager at Just Money
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:09
MTN results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CEO at MTN Group
Today at 18:20
zoom Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - The house Rupert Murdoch built
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Klaus Eckstein, CEO of Bayer South Africa.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Klaus Eckstein. - CEO at Bayer South Africa
Latest Local
[WATCH] The Funeral Service of the late Peter Matlare Matlare passed away on Sunday at the age of 61 from COVID-19 related complications. 10 March 2021 8:16 AM
103 people succumb to COVID-19 and 991 infections have been recorded The Health Department says the fatalities have pushed the death toll to 50,906 since the beginning of the pandemic. 10 March 2021 6:18 AM
Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown. 9 March 2021 8:14 PM
SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4 The pandemic-hit economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019, but we've seen the worst of the decline says Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 9 March 2021 6:36 PM
Mbalula apologises to Dlamini-Zuma, dares Mkhwebane for calling her 'hired gun' Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says he will keep Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's name 'out of political battles and commentary'. 9 March 2021 5:44 PM
'It will be sick and stupid for ANC to split for aligning with own resolutions' ANC NEC member Mondli Gungubele says former president Jacob Zuma's problems cannot be solved outside the legal system. 9 March 2021 11:39 AM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown. 9 March 2021 8:14 PM
Taxes going up in smoke - 3 out of 4 retail outlets sell illicit cigarettes 'It's of national concern.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Johnny Moloto of British American Tobacco SA, which commissioned the study 9 March 2021 7:20 PM
Lillian has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 8 March 2021 12:40 PM
Does Sunshine Food Co. serve the greatest veggie burger in South Africa? Owner Elisha Madzivadondo explains why his burgers are considered the best not only in Cape Town but in South Africa. 7 March 2021 8:27 AM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
[WATCH] 'I wish I was dead,' -Grandma's shocking birthday wish goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 March 2021 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Pierce Morgan reflects on his storming off Good Morning Britain for good Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 March 2021 8:27 AM
Woman gets dumped by vegan partner for eating chicken nuggets Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 March 2021 8:23 AM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa “Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan. 2 March 2021 9:15 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Wits University student protest continues

Wits University student protest continues

10 March 2021 7:09 AM

Students at Wits University are protesting over the financial exclusion of students, and have called for vice-chancellor Professor Zeblon Vilakazi to step down. Bongani speaks to Mpendulo Mfeka, Wits University SRC President.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The impact of Covid-19 on South Africa’s GDP

10 March 2021 10:23 AM

Data from Statistics South Africa shows that economic activity in South Africa decreased by 7 percent in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. How does the country recover? Bongani speaks to Ann Bernstein, Executive Director of the Centre for Development Enterprise.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Royal Family Rift

10 March 2021 8:47 AM

Violence against women a worrying study by the World Health Organisation.
 
French nuclear tests a new look at the damage done 50 years ago.
 
A Meteorite in the driveway it’s a 1 chance in a billion discovery.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Pierce Morgan reflects on his storming off Good Morning Britain for good

10 March 2021 8:02 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Switzerland based NGO releases report on big pharma profiteering during Covid-19

10 March 2021 7:30 AM

Public Eye, the Switzerland based NGO, has released a report which shows how companies have been profiteering in Covid-19 vaccine distribution around the world. Bongani speaks to Patrick Durisch, the Public Policy Health Head at Public Eye.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Royal Interview

9 March 2021 8:52 AM

Abandoned Sailors concern about thousands of stricken seafarers. 
 
An English Woman scorned taking revenge in a very public way.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Students struggling to get funding for higher education

9 March 2021 8:31 AM

Tertiary students have been protesting over fees. Beneficiaries of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) have also struggled to get money from the scheme to continue with their education. Africa speaks to Professor Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Universities South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Penguin escaping jaws of killer whales by hopping onto boat

9 March 2021 8:04 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The relevance of the ANC Women’s League

9 March 2021 7:48 AM

The ANC Women’s League has launched the ANC’s Masupatsela movement. But questions have been raised about the relevance of the ANC Women’s League today and its position on factional battles in the party. Africa speaks to Meokgo Matube, Secretary-General of the ANC Women’s League.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Public Protector opens crimen injuria case against Mbalula

9 March 2021 7:17 AM

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has opened a crimen injuria case against Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. This follows comments Mbalula made about the Public Protector on social media. Bongani speaks to Oupa Segalwe, spokesperson for the Public Protector.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] The Funeral Service of the late Peter Matlare

Local

103 people succumb to COVID-19 and 991 infections have been recorded

Local

'It will be sick and stupid for ANC to split for aligning with own resolutions'

Politics

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Family, close friends bid farewell to Peter Matlare

10 March 2021 9:46 AM

UK TV host Piers Morgan steps down amid Meghan controversies

10 March 2021 9:10 AM

Sierra Leone government under fire over graft accusations

10 March 2021 8:45 AM

