702 Weekly Favour – Little Eden CEO Wheelchair Campaign

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 12:15
King Goodwill Zwelithini dies - analysis as King of apartheid homelands
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xolani Dube- Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development
Guests
Xolani Dube- Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development
125
Today at 12:15
WITS Students continue to protest- some members of the SRC have been suspended.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kanakana Mudzanani - Treasurer General
Guests
Kanakana Mudzanani - Treasurer General
125
Today at 12:20
EWN Reporter is on the ground as the WITS protest continues on Day 7.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:23
Registering of births
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sam Plaatjies - Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs
Guests
Sam Plaatjies - Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs
125
Today at 12:23
IPID’s cover-up of police brutality in SA.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Daneel Knoetze - Reporter at Ground Up
Guests
Daneel Knoetze - Reporter at Ground Up
125
Today at 12:27
Patrice Motsepe to become the president of CAF
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sizwe Mbebe - Sport writer, columnist and blogger at ...
Guests
Sizwe Mbebe - Sport writer, columnist and blogger at ...
125
Today at 12:37
The VBS matter is before the magistrate. There are two separate first appearances - both in connection with VBS.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:40
Researchers discover new COVID-19 variants in three South African provinces
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape
Prof Burtram Fielding, Director of Research at UWC
Guests
Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape
Prof Burtram Fielding, Director of Research at UWC
125
Today at 12:41
The Commission continues to hear Transnet related evidence from the former Transnet Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr Anoj Singh.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
125
Today at 12:45
Activist takes US police to court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
BRADLEY D STEYN
Guests
BRADLEY D STEYN
125
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
125
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
125
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Trail guides to undertake epic SPCA Trails 4 Tails trek from Cape Point to Cape Town
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Binny Ridgeway
Guests
Binny Ridgeway
125
Today at 13:35
Book Club 1 - Exclusive Books turns 70 and Cape Talkers get to celebrate by nominating worthy beneficiaries to receive 70 books
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Batya Bricker
Guests
Batya Bricker
125
Today at 13:45
Book Club 2: Time of the Writer festival
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Siphindile Hlongwa
Guests
Siphindile Hlongwa
125
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tayla Ross
Guests
Tayla Ross
125
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 15:10
Open to intro and calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
Landmark ruling: Domestic workers can now claim injuries incurred on the job!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Myrtle Witbooi - General secretary of the South African Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union
Guests
Myrtle Witbooi - General secretary of the South African Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union
125
Today at 15:40
Stellenbosch University Innovative Biodegradable cigarette butts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elizaveta (Lisa) Koroleva - MSc student in Microbiology at SU
Guests
Elizaveta (Lisa) Koroleva - MSc student in Microbiology at SU
125
Today at 15:50
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:05
The passing of King Goodwill - process of mourning and eventually crowning/coronation of the new king
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nomboniso Gasa - Researcher On Gender Politics And Cultural Issues at ...
Guests
Nomboniso Gasa - Researcher On Gender Politics And Cultural Issues at ...
125
Today at 16:10
Carina Bruwer crosses Walker Bay in support of performing arts
The Flash Drive
Guests
Carina Bruwer - flautist at Sterling EQ
Guests
Carina Bruwer - flautist at Sterling EQ
125
Today at 16:20
A week of Zondo - where are we now?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
125
Today at 16:55
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:05
Checking in with UCT, UWC and CPUT in light of recent Fees protests
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gasant Abader
Lauren Kansley
Elijah Moholola
Guests
Gasant Abader
Lauren Kansley
Elijah Moholola
125
Today at 17:20
Checking in with UCT, UWC and CPUT in light of recent Fees protests
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:45
Music with Derek Gripper
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Derek Gripper - Composer, Musician at ...
Guests
Derek Gripper - Composer, Musician at ...
125
Today at 18:13
SA's Men’s Hockey team start bid to raise funds to head to Tokyo 2021 with Matchkit.co partnership and crowdfunding campaign
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
125
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - MIES (luxury body & skin care)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marlese Wallis - Founding owner & vision carrier at MIES body products.
Guests
Marlese Wallis - Founding owner & vision carrier at MIES body products.
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up