What’s Gone Viral - Harvard Grad explains why statements like 'not all men' is problematic

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
In devastating news for South African television and film, actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala recently passed away. Actor Sisanda Henna pays tribute to Noxolo Maqashalala, while Generations actor and creator Mfundi Vundla, and Nomzamo Mbatha share tributes to Menzi Ngubane.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The South African Union of Students, which represents student representative councils in the country’s universities, have declared a national shutdown over student fees. Bongani speaks to Wits University SRC President Mpendulo Mfeka and Professor Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Universities South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Several people have been killed in Senegal following protests over the arrest of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko. Is Senegal at a crossroads?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Corporate executives are participating in Little Eden’s CEO Wheelchair Campaign. Bongani speaks to Bulelwa Mhlongo, Group Financial Manager Multotec.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Students in the country are protesting against fees in higher education. There has also been unhappiness about government’s failure to meet commitments and address issues in the country. What should government be doing in the country? Bongani speaks to Duma Gqubule, founding director of the Centre of Economic Development.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eyewitness News recently spoke to several people who are still ill, months after recovering from Covid-19. Several listeners have called into 702 Breakfast sharing how they still experience symptoms after being cleared of Covid-19. Bongani speaks to Dr Karin van der Merwe, a member of the Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration.LISTEN TO PODCAST