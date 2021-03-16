What’s Gone Viral - Waitress quitting on spot after anti-masker refused to wear mask

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
For over two weeks, artist have staged a sit-in at the National Arts Council over the lack of transparency on the payment on the payment of the Presidential Employment Stimulus. Bongani speaks to opera singer Sibongile Mngoma and Dr Sipho Sithole, Council Member at the National Arts Council.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A no from the Vatican a decision against same-sex relationships.
Britain’s shopping basket the new must-have items from the pandemic.
Eskom says the country’s power system remains vulnerable and volatile, and that South Africans should brace themselves for load shedding for the next few years. Bongani speaks to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ted Blom, energy analyst.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In devastating news for South African television and film, actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala recently passed away. Actor Sisanda Henna pays tribute to Noxolo Maqashalala, while Generations actor and creator Mfundi Vundla, and Nomzamo Mbatha share tributes to Menzi Ngubane.LISTEN TO PODCAST
America’s child migrants an influx is fast becoming a crisis.
Afghanistan’s singing ban scary signs of resurgent Taliban influence.
The South African Union of Students, which represents student representative councils in the country’s universities, have declared a national shutdown over student fees. Bongani speaks to Wits University SRC President Mpendulo Mfeka and Professor Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Universities South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Several people have been killed in Senegal following protests over the arrest of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko. Is Senegal at a crossroads?LISTEN TO PODCAST