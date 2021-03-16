What’s Gone Viral - Waitress quitting on spot after anti-masker refused to wear mask

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:46
Tony Leon about his new book Future Tense
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tony Leon - Executive Chairman at Resolve Communications
Today at 18:13
Shoprite grows market share and eases push for Africa expansion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Energy regulator delaying licensing of solar panels
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charl Gous - CEO at ACES Africa
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus - Top trades in Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lourens Harmse - Head of Africa Trading at RMB
Latest Local
Social media campaign raises over R610,000 to help students Creative communications agency owner Sibu Mabena explains how the #R10GoesALongWay campaign was started. 16 March 2021 5:37 PM
Everyone loses if young people don't have access to education - Feenix CEO CEO of Feenix Leana de Beer says government and the private sector need to work together to address the fees issue. 16 March 2021 5:10 PM
[WARNING] It is risky not to wear a seat belt Training Director at MasterDrive Derek Kirby says it is the duty of the driver to ensure everyone is wearing a seat belt. 16 March 2021 3:54 PM
Lack of accountability, oversight by politicians in GP municipalities - report A report into Gauteng municipalities has found that there is a lack of accountability and oversight by politicians, which must be... 16 March 2021 2:41 PM
ANC instructs Parly caucus to support motion for Mkhwebane inquiry Insiders have told Eyewitness News that party chair Gwede Mantashe and Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile made an announcement and t... 16 March 2021 2:13 PM
Court hears why EFF wants CR17 campaign records unsealed News24 journalist Alex Mitchley unpacks on the case that is currently being heard in the Pretoria High Court. 16 March 2021 12:45 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Sun International declares huge drop in income, loss of R1.1 billion The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sun International Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 15 March 2021 7:25 PM
Mr Price buys Yuppiechef for R460 million in cold, hard cash The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter, a Portfolio Manager at Vestact. 15 March 2021 7:00 PM
[WATCH] Dad searching for child's teddy bear in car kills bystander Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 March 2021 8:35 AM
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 11 March 2021 8:52 PM
Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses Win-win partnerships aim to help the recovery of small business. The Money Show interviews Airbnb SA's Velma Corcoran. 11 March 2021 7:23 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
We always think of how a song is gonna affect someone's day - Neon Dreams Award-winning Canadian duo are topping the charts in South Africa with their hit single 'Life Without Fantasies'. 16 March 2021 2:27 PM
Waitress quitting on spot after anti-masker refused to wear mask goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 March 2021 8:26 AM
Anele has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 15 March 2021 2:43 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
What’s Gone Viral - Waitress quitting on spot after anti-masker refused to wear mask

What’s Gone Viral - Waitress quitting on spot after anti-masker refused to wear mask

16 March 2021 8:03 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.


Artists continue sit-in at National Arts Council

16 March 2021 9:14 AM

For over two weeks, artist have staged a sit-in at the National Arts Council over the lack of transparency on the payment on the payment of the Presidential Employment Stimulus. Bongani speaks to opera singer Sibongile Mngoma and Dr Sipho Sithole, Council Member at the National Arts Council.

The World View - Vaccine doubts 9 European nations have halted the AstraZeneca jab

16 March 2021 8:41 AM

A no from the Vatican a decision against same-sex relationships.

Britain’s shopping basket the new must-have items from the pandemic.

The state of South Africa’s power system

16 March 2021 7:42 AM

Eskom says the country’s power system remains vulnerable and volatile, and that South Africans should brace themselves for load shedding for the next few years. Bongani speaks to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.

The case of South32 contract with Eskom

16 March 2021 7:06 AM

Ted Blom, energy analyst.

Tributes to Noxolo Maqashalala & Menzi Ngubane

15 March 2021 9:51 AM

In devastating news for South African television and film, actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala recently passed away. Actor Sisanda Henna pays tribute to Noxolo Maqashalala, while Generations actor and creator Mfundi Vundla, and Nomzamo Mbatha share tributes to Menzi Ngubane.

The World View - Myanmar violence an especially bloody weekend for protestors

15 March 2021 8:49 AM

America’s child migrants an influx is fast becoming a crisis.

Afghanistan’s singing ban scary signs of resurgent Taliban influence.

 

What’s Gone Viral - Harvard Grad explains why statements like 'not all men' is problematic

15 March 2021 8:00 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

#NationalShutdown – Tertiary students demand free education

15 March 2021 7:38 AM

The South African Union of Students, which represents student representative councils in the country’s universities, have declared a national shutdown over student fees. Bongani speaks to Wits University SRC President Mpendulo Mfeka and Professor Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Universities South Africa.

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

12 March 2021 9:27 AM

Several people have been killed in Senegal following protests over the arrest of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko. Is Senegal at a crossroads?

Social media campaign raises over R610,000 to help students

Local

Court hears why EFF wants CR17 campaign records unsealed

Politics

ANC instructs Parly caucus to support motion for Mkhwebane inquiry

Politics Local

Power cuts reduced to stage one but extended to Saturday - Eskom

16 March 2021 5:41 PM

Modise reveals request to suspend Parly debate on inquiry into Mkhwebane

16 March 2021 5:24 PM

Pfizer vaccine ready for distribution as SAHPRA approves emergency use

16 March 2021 5:01 PM

