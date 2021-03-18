A 411 on Zulu Royal monarch rituals, traditions and culture

Streaming issues? Report here
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
Latest Local
Auditors to probe licensing centres to tackle corruption 'here and now' - MEC Jacob Mamabolo says they have already seen a good example with the commission of inquiry into the root causes of taxi violence. 20 March 2021 1:31 PM
SA records 1,462 infections and 311 people succumb to virus The health Department says the fatalities have pushed the death toll to 52, 035 since the beginning of the pandemic. 20 March 2021 6:44 AM
After 50 years, Martin Ledwaba retires from Jeppe High school The 80-year-old says he will be going to stay at the farm in Ga-Mashashane to enjoy his retirement. 19 March 2021 4:33 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
Biovac partners with US company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine in SA CEO Dr Morena Makhoana gives more insight on the announced and the partnership. 19 March 2021 8:22 AM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
Brown tells Zondo commission she lives a modest life, not a lavish one She claims while in local government, 29 of the 30 municipalities she worked in received clean audits and she was known as a corru... 19 March 2021 12:38 PM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take. 20 March 2021 7:35 AM
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
[WATCH] What happens when a mother stops doing housework and goes on strike? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 March 2021 8:10 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
[WATCH] Crocodile attacking cheetah while it drinks water goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 March 2021 8:31 AM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
A 411 on Zulu Royal monarch rituals, traditions and culture

A 411 on Zulu Royal monarch rituals, traditions and culture

18 March 2021 7:30 AM

AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has been planted in a private ceremony. To reflect on customs and traditions of the Zulu monarch, Africa speaks to Professor Velaphi Mkhize, founder of Umsamo Institute.


Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson – What’s next for Tanzania

19 March 2021 10:05 AM

Tanzania President John Magufuli died this week and leaves a mixed legacy. What does the future hold for the nation and vice-president Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is set to take over as President?

The World View - Europe’s Vaccine finally approved the AstraZeneca jab

19 March 2021 8:57 AM

Euthanasia In Spain the latest country to approve assisted suicide.

3 Brand new lifeforms ETs found on the International space station.  

 

702 Weekly Favour: Support for Little Eden

19 March 2021 8:31 AM

The fourth Little Eden CEO Wheelchair Campaign has been taking place during the month of March, with many businesses supporting the campaign. Africa speaks to Evac Chair CEO Gavin Glass and Sandra Khumalo, a Paralympian and Little Eden Ambassador.

What’s Gone Viral - What happens when a mother stops doing housework and goes on strike

19 March 2021 8:02 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Biovac partners with US company to manufacture vaccines locally

19 March 2021 7:29 AM

Biovac has partnered with a US immunotherapy company, Immunity Bio, to manufacture Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa. Africa speaks to Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of Biovac

Concerns over government’s slow pace in eradicating pit latrines

19 March 2021 7:03 AM

Equal Education has raised concerns about the continued presence of pit latrines in South African schools. Africa speaks to Hopoleng Selebalo, Head of Research at Equal Education.

Empowerment trusts’ BBB-EE credentials questions and accused from fronting

18 March 2021 9:22 AM

Empowerment trusts such as Kagiso Trust say they are struggling for survival, due to the credentials of their broad-based schemes being questioned. Africa speaks to Kagiso Trust CEO Mankodi Moitse.

The World View - Covid-19 children a UN Report into the worst hit virus victims in Asia

18 March 2021 8:57 AM

America’s massage Parlour murders but were they racially motivated. 

Royal conversations Meghan’s friend has spoken out on American TV. 
 
Frisky Welsh goats an unexpected side effect of pandemic restrictions. 

 

Fugard Theatre closes permanently

18 March 2021 8:35 AM

The Fugard Theatre has permanently closed after being closed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Africa speaks to theatre legend David Kramer.

What’s Gone Viral - Funny hack to stop colleagues from stealing food at work

18 March 2021 8:02 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Trending

After 50 years, Martin Ledwaba retires from Jeppe High school

Local

SA records 1,462 infections and 311 people succumb to virus

Local

Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor

Lifestyle

Auditors to probe licensing centres to tackle corruption 'here and now' - MEC

Local

EWN Highlights

NW woman who allegedly killed and buried her newborn baby abandons bail

20 March 2021 1:15 PM

Record rains, flooding prompt evacuations in Australia

20 March 2021 11:45 AM

More than 60k additional doses of J&J vaccine land in SA

20 March 2021 11:32 AM

