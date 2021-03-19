What’s Gone Viral - What happens when a mother stops doing housework and goes on strike

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
Tanzania President John Magufuli died this week and leaves a mixed legacy. What does the future hold for the nation and vice-president Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is set to take over as President?
Euthanasia In Spain the latest country to approve assisted suicide.
3 Brand new lifeforms ETs found on the International space station.
The fourth Little Eden CEO Wheelchair Campaign has been taking place during the month of March, with many businesses supporting the campaign. Africa speaks to Evac Chair CEO Gavin Glass and Sandra Khumalo, a Paralympian and Little Eden Ambassador.
Biovac has partnered with a US immunotherapy company, Immunity Bio, to manufacture Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa. Africa speaks to Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of Biovac
Equal Education has raised concerns about the continued presence of pit latrines in South African schools. Africa speaks to Hopoleng Selebalo, Head of Research at Equal Education.
Empowerment trusts such as Kagiso Trust say they are struggling for survival, due to the credentials of their broad-based schemes being questioned. Africa speaks to Kagiso Trust CEO Mankodi Moitse.
America’s massage Parlour murders but were they racially motivated.
Royal conversations Meghan’s friend has spoken out on American TV.
Frisky Welsh goats an unexpected side effect of pandemic restrictions.
The Fugard Theatre has permanently closed after being closed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Africa speaks to theatre legend David Kramer.
