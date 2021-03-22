Human Rights Day: Calls to eradicate gender markers in IDs

Activists are calling for an overhaul of gender markers in South African identity documents. Africa speaks to Sibusiso Kheswa, a programme specialist at Iranti.
Joe Parkinson and Drew Hinshaw from the Wall Street Journal has written an investigative book on the search for the missing Chibok schoolgirls across four continents. Africa speaks to Joe Parkinson.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Joe Biden’s anti hatred speech as race hate has increased in America.
A French drug bust tho’ the drug turned out to be less than harmful.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Liliesleaf Farm, one of South Africa’s foremost heritage sites, is in a dire financial crisis due the impact of Covid-19. Africa speaks to Nic Wolpe, CEO of Liliesleaf Trust.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tanzania President John Magufuli died this week and leaves a mixed legacy. What does the future hold for the nation and vice-president Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is set to take over as President?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Euthanasia In Spain the latest country to approve assisted suicide.
3 Brand new lifeforms ETs found on the International space station.
The fourth Little Eden CEO Wheelchair Campaign has been taking place during the month of March, with many businesses supporting the campaign. Africa speaks to Evac Chair CEO Gavin Glass and Sandra Khumalo, a Paralympian and Little Eden Ambassador.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Biovac has partnered with a US immunotherapy company, Immunity Bio, to manufacture Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa. Africa speaks to Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of BiovacLISTEN TO PODCAST