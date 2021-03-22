Liliesleaf Farm in financial ruin and facing closure

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Open Lines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ntsikelelo Breakfast
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:15
Human Rights Commission sees increase in complaints
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Tseliso Thipinyane, CEO of the SAHRC
Today at 10:33
Jan vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 10:35
BlindSA and SECTION27 call on government to respect the human rights of people who are blind or visually impaired by reforming Copyright Act
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Christo de Klerk
Today at 10:45
Department of labour probing Kraaifontein farmer for overcharging farmworkers for electricity since 2017
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Collette Solomon
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-#Imstaying………..
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:05
What is a relocation dispute?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Shando Theron - Senior Partner at Theron Inc Attorneys
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 11:45
Lets talk garbage
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Choles
Today at 12:37
Illicit trade of San rock art
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
REPLAY: Murder in Paris the Dulcie September story
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 14:50
Music with Lee Cole
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lee Cole
Today at 18:08
employees returning to work post-covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Golding - Co-Founder and Employee Experience Specialist at Still Human
Today at 19:19
Zoom Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tony Leon - Executive Chairman at Resolve Communications
Today at 19:33
Zoom Other People’s Money - Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor News24. Author: "Balance of Power: Ramaphosa & the Future of South Africa".
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA records 1,051 COVID-19 infections and 29 more people succumb to virus The Health Department says these fatalities have brought the death toll up to 52, 111 since the beginning of the pandemic. 22 March 2021 6:21 AM
More Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses land in SA The aircraft carrying the consignment from Switzerland touched down at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday morning. 21 March 2021 7:50 AM
SA records 1,378 COVID-19 infections and 41 people succumb to virus The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 52, 082. 21 March 2021 6:32 AM
View all Local
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
Biovac partners with US company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine in SA CEO Dr Morena Makhoana gives more insight on the announced and the partnership. 19 March 2021 8:22 AM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
View all Politics
Brown tells Zondo commission she lives a modest life, not a lavish one She claims while in local government, 29 of the 30 municipalities she worked in received clean audits and she was known as a corru... 19 March 2021 12:38 PM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
View all Business
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take. 20 March 2021 7:35 AM
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
No is a full sentence, incredible advice from Olsen twins to sister goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 March 2021 8:39 AM
[WATCH] Elephant charges at man who took his daughter inside enclosure at zoo Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 March 2021 8:36 AM
[WATCH] What happens when a mother stops doing housework and goes on strike? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 March 2021 8:10 AM
View all Entertainment
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
View all Africa
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Liliesleaf Farm in financial ruin and facing closure

Liliesleaf Farm in financial ruin and facing closure

22 March 2021 8:30 AM

Nic Wolpe, CEO of Liliesleaf Trust.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View - Lockdowns in France, Poland & the USA

22 March 2021 8:39 AM

Joe Biden’s anti hatred speech as race hate has increased in America. 
 
A French drug bust tho’ the drug turned out to be less than harmful. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral

22 March 2021 8:32 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Human Rights Day: Calls to eradicate gender markers on ID cards or documents

22 March 2021 7:13 AM

Sibusiso Kheswa, Iranti Programme Specialist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson – What’s next for Tanzania

19 March 2021 10:05 AM

Tanzania President John Magufuli died this week and leaves a mixed legacy. What does the future hold for the nation and vice-president Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is set to take over as President?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Europe’s Vaccine finally approved the AstraZeneca jab

19 March 2021 8:57 AM

Euthanasia In Spain the latest country to approve assisted suicide.

3 Brand new lifeforms ETs found on the International space station.  

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 Weekly Favour: Support for Little Eden

19 March 2021 8:31 AM

The fourth Little Eden CEO Wheelchair Campaign has been taking place during the month of March, with many businesses supporting the campaign. Africa speaks to Evac Chair CEO Gavin Glass and Sandra Khumalo, a Paralympian and Little Eden Ambassador.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - What happens when a mother stops doing housework and goes on strike

19 March 2021 8:02 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Biovac partners with US company to manufacture vaccines locally

19 March 2021 7:29 AM

Biovac has partnered with a US immunotherapy company, Immunity Bio, to manufacture Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa. Africa speaks to Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of Biovac

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Concerns over government’s slow pace in eradicating pit latrines

19 March 2021 7:03 AM

Equal Education has raised concerns about the continued presence of pit latrines in South African schools. Africa speaks to Hopoleng Selebalo, Head of Research at Equal Education.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SA records 1,051 COVID-19 infections and 29 more people succumb to virus

Local

Auditors to probe licensing centres to tackle corruption 'here and now' - MEC

Local

More Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses land in SA

Local

EWN Highlights

Republic of Congo opposition candidate Kolelas dies of COVID-19

22 March 2021 8:45 AM

SAHRC calls on SAPS to come up with better ways of controlling protesters

22 March 2021 7:45 AM

29 more COVID deaths push SA’s toll to 52,111

22 March 2021 7:17 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA