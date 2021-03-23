Impact of Covid-19 on the well-being and livelihoods of people

Today at 14:05 The Series - Money Management (Money and Kids) The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Sam Beckbessinger - Author of Manage Your Money Like a Fucking Grownup.

Today at 14:07 Family Matters - Kids off to varsity? Let Go and Let Grow Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Nikki Bush - Creative Parenting Expert at ...

Today at 14:35 The Car Feature - The Simola Hill Climb goes virtual The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Ian Shrosbree

Today at 14:50 Music with Mark Haze Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Mark Haze

Today at 15:10 EWN: Zandile Gumede matter moves to high court Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News

Today at 15:10 Open to introduction Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:16 FEDHASA concerned about the 3rd wave impact on hospitality Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Rosemary Anderson - Chairperson at FEDHASA

Today at 15:20 Steinhoff claimants sue Reserve Bank Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Karyn Maughan

Today at 15:20 Table View residents call on CoCT to install pollution nets Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Garth Johnson - Table View resident - started the petition

Today at 15:40 Tokyo Olympics –is it happening and how are our athletes doing in prep? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa

Today at 15:50 Healthcare workers leaving SA for greener pastures Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Marisa Jacobs, Managing Director of Xpatweb

Today at 15:50 Stellenbosch University announces that the ban of alcohol consumption on campus remains Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alistair Seymour - Journalist with Matie Media

Today at 16:05 The latest Covid-19 number in the Western Cape Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

Today at 16:20 My Home Town: Klerksdorp Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dries Venter, Owner of Handy Hands

Today at 16:20 Recapping todays Zondo action Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane - Eyewitness News

Today at 16:40 Legal black farmers evicted by Government Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Rosalie Kingwill, Research associate and land expert at University of the Western Cape

Today at 16:55 SA Tourism on country-wide tour to encourage SMME's to survive and re-ignite their businesses during COVID Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Andile Khumalo - CEO of KhumaloCo

Today at 17:05 Moving Parliament to Pretoria? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Geordin Hill-Lewis - Member of the South African Parliament representing the Democratic Alliance

Today at 17:20 What your email style says about you Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Sarah Buitendach, contributing Editor for the Financial Mail

Today at 17:20 Update on the roads: Early morning protests closed parts of the R300 and N2 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Richard Coleman - Spokesperson at City Of Cape Town Traffic Department

Today at 17:45 Stellenbosch study shows children with TB desperately need continued care Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Karen du Preez - Prof at Desmond Tutu TB Centre Department of Paediatrics and Child Health at Stellenbosch University

Today at 18:13 ADvTECH full year earnings up by 5% and revenue jumps 8%. It also resumes dividend payout The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 Old Mutual annual earnings take a 75% nose dive The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Iain Williamson - CEO at Old Mutual

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

