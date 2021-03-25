Should South Africa tighten lockdown regulations over Easter?

Today at 12:41 The South African Council of Churches (SACC) says it is concerned about reports that the National Coronavirus Advisory Council has advised the government to place the country on either alert level two or three lockdown regulations to avoid the spread of The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana

Today at 12:45 BeyondCOVID Business Survey The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Adv. Fay Mukaddam Chairperson: BeyondCOVID

Today at 12:52 Audio: Nzimande refutes claims that he won't engage with SAUS. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:56 Mandy's book of the week: Learning Lessons by Jonathan Jansen. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Jonathan Jansen - Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University.

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 19:08 SME Fund and Endeavor SA Launch of Local Scale Up Programme for high-impact entrepreneurs The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 19:18 ZOOM; Small Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

