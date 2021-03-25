Should South Africa tighten lockdown regulations over Easter?

As South Africa braces itself for mass gatherings over the Easter weekend, should government tighten lockdown regulations to contain the spread of Covid-19? Bongani speaks to epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim.
The Nazi question did Britain turn a blind eye to “useful Nazis” after WW2.
Eurovision song controversy it’s the Russian song that’s making waves.
A Suez crisis an unholy traffic jam as a huge ship has blocked the canal.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services.
Eyewitness News speaks to women who have had to give up their babies during the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani reflects with Mia Lindeque.
1 Year of lockdown an uneasy anniversary in the U.K.
Prince Harry’s new job a definite move towards financial independence.
South Africa's year long Covid-19 lockdown has forced many organisations to change how they do their work, including the Reach for a Dream Foundation. Bongani speaks to Julia Sotirianakos, CEO of the Reach for a Dream Foundation.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Relations between Cricket South Africa's Interim Board and the Members Council appear to be at an all time low. What has happened? Bongani speaks to Judith February, a member of the CSA interim board.
The South African government recently sold its AstraZeneca vaccines to the African Union. Why was this necessary. Bongani speaks to Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines.