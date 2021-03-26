What’s Gone Viral - Benchpress exercise going horribly wrong for body builder

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
The Olympic Torch relay underway with added social distancing in Japan.
The spy challenge 12 code breaking tests on the GCHQ website.
Xelda Rohrbeck, CEO of Little Eden & Suhail Wadee, Director of Ashraful Aid.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tando Nzimande, CEO of the Solidarity Fund.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Estelle Ellis, Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen.LISTEN TO PODCAST
As South Africa braces itself for mass gatherings over the Easter weekend, should government tighten lockdown regulations to contain the spread of Covid-19? Bongani speaks to epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Nazi question did Britain turn a blind eye to “useful Nazis” after WW2.
Eurovision song controversy it’s the Russian song that’s making waves.
A Suez crisis an unholy traffic jam as a huge ship has blocked the canal.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eyewitness News speaks to women who have had to give up their babies during the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani reflects with Mia Lindeque.LISTEN TO PODCAST