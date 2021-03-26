Weekly Favour: A reflection of Little Eden CEO Wheelchair campaign & a surprise for Little Eden

Today at 10:05

COVID19 special broadcast: The politics that came with coronavirus

The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...

Pieter-Louis Myburgh - Author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick

Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN

Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

