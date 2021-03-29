Behind the insurgency in Mozambique

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:45
WILL SA SEE A SURGE OF INFECTIONS OVER THE HOLIDAY SEASON?
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Prof Alex Van Den Heever, Chair of the Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 19:08
The dangers of social media financial advice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nomi Bodlani - Head of strategic markets at Allan Gray
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM; Other People’s Money - Boity Thulo
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Boity Thuso - Actress. TV Host. Musician. Entrepreneur
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
SA records 965 COVID-19 infections and 15 people succumb to virus The Health Department says the fatalities has brought the death toll to 52, 663 since the beginning of the pandemic. 29 March 2021 6:24 AM
SACC urges church-goers to avoid gatherings, festivities over Easter Church leaders have said that they are optimistic about President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to their request of keeping churches... 28 March 2021 12:58 PM
[LISTEN] Why financial literacy is crucial Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse talks about the importance of financial literacy and saving for the future. 28 March 2021 8:48 AM
Still no decision by ANC NEC on fate of members facing criminal charges Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on the ruling party's NEC meeting that was held over the weekend. 29 March 2021 7:37 AM
'Zuma is basically saying he hired judges and they have gone rogue' Advocate Modidima Mannya says the statement is disturbing as it doesn't come from an ordinary person but a former head of state. 26 March 2021 1:04 PM
1 year of lockdown: Private sector, govt must repair economic scarring together Economist Isaah Mhlanga is one of the voices on a special edition of The Money Show marking one year of the Covid-19 lockdown. 25 March 2021 7:16 PM
Corruption case against 18 suspects in VBS bank heist postponed to August The National Prosecuting Authority’s request that the matter be transferred to the Pretoria High Court for a pre-trial conference... 26 March 2021 11:56 AM
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice. 25 March 2021 8:28 PM
NAC COVID funding: R90 mn shortfall, pleas for more money yet artists cry foul The National Arts Council told the sector last month that it had to renege on contracts with about 600 approved applicants for the... 27 March 2021 11:55 AM
[LISTEN] Competing for a partner's love with your children Midwife and psychologist Victoria Black and relationships coach Tracy Ziman-Jacobs shed more on this subject. 26 March 2021 12:07 PM
Sandile Zungu: On a mission to deepen black participation in the economy A foundation has been established to help with awareness around cancer and education in honour of his late wife Zodwa. 25 March 2021 12:25 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
[WATCH] Dog helping owner suffering from a seizure goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 March 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Bear enjoying itself in jacuzzi has couple stunned Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 March 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Benchpress exercise going horribly wrong for body builder goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 March 2021 8:14 AM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces. 23 March 2021 5:58 PM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Behind the insurgency in Mozambique

Behind the insurgency in Mozambique

29 March 2021 7:45 AM

Martin Ewi, International Crimes Senior Researcher at Institute For Security Studies.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

What’s Gone Viral

29 March 2021 8:01 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC NEC: How deep are ANC factions?

29 March 2021 7:05 AM

Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News senior political reporter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

29 March 2021 6:47 AM

Nigerian musician Burna Boy says his Grammy win is a victory for Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Preview to ANC NEC meeting

29 March 2021 6:46 AM

The ANC NEC is to meet to discuss the country’s Covid-19 response, local government elections and terms of reference for the ANC Integrity Commission. Bongani speaks to Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior Political Reporter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Dutch holiday experiment testing to see if holidays are feasible

26 March 2021 8:33 AM

The Olympic Torch relay underway with added social distancing in Japan.
 
The spy challenge 12 code breaking tests on the GCHQ website.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekly Favour – A refection of Little Eden’s CEO Wheelchair Campaign

26 March 2021 8:29 AM

Throughout the month of March, Little Eden’s CEO Wheelchair Campaign has put the spotlight on the experience of people who rely on a wheelchair. Businesses have also supported the cause. Bongani speaks to Xelda Rohrbeck, CEO of Little Eden. Suhail Wadee, Director of Ashraful Aid, also has a surprise in store for Little Eden.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Benchpress exercise going horribly wrong for body builder

26 March 2021 7:58 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Solidarity funds continues to support government’s Covid-19 vaccination process

26 March 2021 7:29 AM

A year after it was established to support the country’s Covid-19 relief efforts, what role is the Solidarity Fund playing in the country’s vaccination process? Bongani speaks to Tandi Nzimande, CEO of the Solidarity Fund.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 pandemic exposes dire state of Eastern Cape public health system

26 March 2021 7:10 AM

Maverick Citizen is investigating the impact of Covid-19 on the Eastern Cape’s crippling public health system. Bongani speaks to Estelle Ellis, senior journalist at Maverick Citizen.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Still no decision by ANC NEC on fate of members facing criminal charges

Politics

SA records 965 COVID-19 infections and 15 people succumb to virus

Local

SACC urges church-goers to avoid gatherings, festivities over Easter

Local

Alcohol industry fears another booze ban for Easter, COVID-19 third wave

29 March 2021 7:55 AM

CCMA must make do with its budget allocation - Nxesi

29 March 2021 7:47 AM

SA mom recalls flight from Mozambican Islamic insurgents with body of dead son

29 March 2021 7:24 AM

