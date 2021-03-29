What’s Gone Viral - Bear enjoying itself in jacuzzi has couple stunned

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
Martin Ewi, International Crimes Senior Researcher at Institute For Security Studies.
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News senior political reporter.
Nigerian musician Burna Boy says his Grammy win is a victory for Africa.
The ANC NEC is to meet to discuss the country's Covid-19 response, local government elections and terms of reference for the ANC Integrity Commission. Bongani speaks to Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior Political Reporter.
The Olympic Torch relay underway with added social distancing in Japan.
The spy challenge 12 code breaking tests on the GCHQ website.
Throughout the month of March, Little Eden's CEO Wheelchair Campaign has put the spotlight on the experience of people who rely on a wheelchair. Businesses have also supported the cause. Bongani speaks to Xelda Rohrbeck, CEO of Little Eden. Suhail Wadee, Director of Ashraful Aid, also has a surprise in store for Little Eden.
A year after it was established to support the country's Covid-19 relief efforts, what role is the Solidarity Fund playing in the country's vaccination process? Bongani speaks to Tandi Nzimande, CEO of the Solidarity Fund.
Maverick Citizen is investigating the impact of Covid-19 on the Eastern Cape's crippling public health system. Bongani speaks to Estelle Ellis, senior journalist at Maverick Citizen.