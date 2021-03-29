Will South Africa see a Covid-19 surge over Easter long weekend?

There have been calls for South Africa to tighten lockdown regulations during Easter, out of concern that mass gatherings to increase the spread of Covid-19. Bongani speaks to Alex van den Heever, Chair of the Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits University.
Mexico’s death numbers their covid-19 death toll has been corrected.
Bald but sexy some good news for Prince William at last.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
One South African has died and several injured following an attack in northern Mozambique. What are the implications of the insurgency in northern Mozambique for the SADC region? Bongani speaks to Martin Ewi, International Crimes Senior Researcher at the Institute for Security Studies.
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to give the closing address at the NEC’s meeting. But this did not happen due to reported difference in the NEC over the party’s step aside rule. Bongani speaks to Tshidi Madia, senior political reporter at Eyewitness News.
Nigerian musician Burna Boy says his Grammy win is a victory for Africa.
The ANC NEC is to meet to discuss the country's Covid-19 response, local government elections and terms of reference for the ANC Integrity Commission. Bongani speaks to Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior Political Reporter.
The Olympic Torch relay underway with added social distancing in Japan.
The spy challenge 12 code breaking tests on the GCHQ website.
Throughout the month of March, Little Eden's CEO Wheelchair Campaign has put the spotlight on the experience of people who rely on a wheelchair. Businesses have also supported the cause. Bongani speaks to Xelda Rohrbeck, CEO of Little Eden. Suhail Wadee, Director of Ashraful Aid, also has a surprise in store for Little Eden.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.