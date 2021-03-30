Over 30 million J&J vaccines expected from Aspen facility

Thirty one million Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines are set to be produced at Aspen Pharmacare’s manufacturing plant in Gqeberha. Bongani speaks to Stavros Nicolaou, Senior Executive of Strategic Trade at Aspen.
A new survey by the BeyondCOVID Initiative has found several small businesses being forced to close down during the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to Lings Naidoo, co-founder at BeyondCOVID Initiative.
The Canal is open the Suez crisis is over - or is it.
England’s lockdown eases A bit with a new slogan & government advice.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
In an Eyewitness News exclusive, a family is seeking justice after their toddler suffered severe burns at a creche in Alexandra. Bongani speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque and Amanda, the mother of the toddler.
There have been calls for South Africa to tighten lockdown regulations during Easter, out of concern that mass gatherings to increase the spread of Covid-19. Bongani speaks to Alex van den Heever, Chair of the Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits University.
Mexico’s death numbers their covid-19 death toll has been corrected.
Bald but sexy some good news for Prince William at last.
One South African has died and several injured following an attack in northern Mozambique. What are the implications of the insurgency in northern Mozambique for the SADC region? Bongani speaks to Martin Ewi, International Crimes Senior Researcher at the Institute for Security Studies.
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to give the closing address at the NEC’s meeting. But this did not happen due to reported difference in the NEC over the party’s step aside rule. Bongani speaks to Tshidi Madia, senior political reporter at Eyewitness News.