Is the ANC’s legitimacy at stake?

The ANC has resolved that all of its members facing charges of corruption or wrong-doing must step aside within 30 days or face disciplinary action. Can the ANC recover from the fallout of this resolution? Bongani speaks to ANC NEC member Mondli Gungubele.
An action plan 23 world leaders back a pandemic treaty.
Back from the dead an amazing story of survival for a British teenager.
What's GoneViral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced adjusted regulations as the country heads towards Easter weekend. Can South Africa avoid a third wave of Covid-19 infections? Bongani speaks to Professor Koleka Mlisana, co-chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19.
The Beer Association of South Africa believes that the restrictions on the off-site consumption of alcohol sales as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa this evening is unnecessary and has no valid basis. Bongani speaks to Patricia Pillay, CEO of the Beer Association of South Africa.
A new survey by the BeyondCOVID Initiative has found several small businesses being forced to close down during the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to Lings Naidoo, co-founder at BeyondCOVID Initiative.
The Canal is open the Suez crisis is over - or is it.
England’s lockdown eases A bit with a new slogan & government advice.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
In an Eyewitness News exclusive, a family is seeking justice after their toddler suffered severe burns at a creche in Alexandra. Bongani speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque and Amanda, the mother of the toddler.
Thirty one million Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines are set to be produced at Aspen Pharmacare's manufacturing plant in Gqeberha. Bongani speaks to Stavros Nicolaou, Senior Executive of Strategic Trade at Aspen.