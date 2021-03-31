Is the ANC’s legitimacy at stake?

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Weiner 2020 November
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
SPARK School's 10 lessons from 12 months of Coronavirus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stacey Brewer - CEO at Spark Schools
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - how the efficiency of container cargo has started to become inefficient.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - The pyramid schemes which have piggybacked on Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] What to consider before buying your first car CEO of AutoTrader George Mienie says it is advisable to avoid balloon payment and long term finance. 31 March 2021 11:58 AM
South Africa records 756 COVID-19 and 78 more people succumb to virus The Health Department says the fatalities have increased the death toll to 52, 788. 31 March 2021 6:32 AM
[EXPLAINER] Takeaways from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Easter address 'We continue to follow the principle that restrictions should not be more severe than is necessary to contain the spread of the vi... 30 March 2021 9:40 PM
Offsite booze ban for four days as South Africa remains on Level 1 President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government will monitor the situation and urges South Africans to continue to act with caution. 30 March 2021 8:09 PM
'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance' The Money Show interviewed the Council's Lucky Ntimane and economist Martin Kingston ahead of an update on Easter lockdown rules. 30 March 2021 7:00 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates the nation at 7.30pm President Cyril Ramaphosa briefs the nation on developments in SA’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. 30 March 2021 5:42 PM
Pay less for car insurance It’s time to shop around, particularly if you’re driving a bit less than before, says insurance expert Christelle Colman. 31 March 2021 10:16 AM
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans' The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson. 30 March 2021 8:41 PM
SA employment ticked up 0.8% in Q4 of 2020 - Stats SA According to the data, the total number of employed persons increased from 9.56 million to 9.64 million in the period September 20... 30 March 2021 11:56 AM
Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health. 29 March 2021 6:27 PM
NAC COVID funding: R90 mn shortfall, pleas for more money yet artists cry foul The National Arts Council told the sector last month that it had to renege on contracts with about 600 approved applicants for the... 27 March 2021 11:55 AM
[LISTEN] Competing for a partner's love with your children Midwife and psychologist Victoria Black and relationships coach Tracy Ziman-Jacobs shed more on this subject. 26 March 2021 12:07 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
SABC colleagues give veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom lovely send-off Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 March 2021 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Tense exchange with witness at George Floyd's murder trial goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 March 2021 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Man showing people how much sugar is in Creme Egg gets mixed reactions Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 March 2021 8:23 AM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel. 29 March 2021 7:21 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Is the ANC’s legitimacy at stake?

Is the ANC’s legitimacy at stake?

31 March 2021 9:30 AM

The ANC has resolved that all of its members facing charges of corruption or wrong-doing must step aside within 30 days or face disciplinary action. Can the ANC recover from the fallout of this resolution? Bongani speaks to ANC NEC member Mondli Gungubele.


The World View - The George Floyd Murder

31 March 2021 8:32 AM

An action plan 23 world leaders back a pandemic treaty.
 
Back from the dead an amazing story of survival for a British teenager. 

What’s Gone Viral - SABC colleagues give veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom lovely send-off

31 March 2021 8:18 AM

What’s GoneViral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Can the country avoid a third wave of Covid-19 of infections

31 March 2021 7:50 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced adjusted regulations as the country heads towards Easter weekend. Can South Africa avoid a third wave of Covid-19 infections? Bongani speaks to Professor Koleka Mlisana, co-chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19.

Beer Association of South Africa unhappy with alcohol restrictions

31 March 2021 7:05 AM

The Beer Association of South Africa believes that the restrictions on the off-site consumption of alcohol sales as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa this evening is unnecessary and has no valid basis. Bongani speaks to Patricia Pillay, CEO of the Beer Association of South Africa. 

 

Survey finds 20 percent of SMMEs forced to shutdown

30 March 2021 10:21 AM

A new survey by the BeyondCOVID Initiative has found several small businesses being forced to close down during the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to Lings Naidoo, co-founder at BeyondCOVID Initiative.

The World View - A Mafia Gangster’s Arrested

30 March 2021 8:29 AM

The Canal is open the Suez crisis is over - or is it.
 
England’s lockdown eases A bit with a new slogan & government advice.

 

What’s Gone Viral - Man showing people how much sugar is in Creme Egg

30 March 2021 8:04 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Parents seek justice from Alex creche after baby suffers severe burns

30 March 2021 7:32 AM

In an Eyewitness News exclusive, a family is seeking justice after their toddler suffered severe burns at a creche in Alexandra. Bongani speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque and Amanda, the mother of the toddler.

Over 30 million J&J vaccines expected from Aspen facility

30 March 2021 7:06 AM

Thirty one million Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines are set to be produced at Aspen Pharmacare’s manufacturing plant in Gqeberha. Bongani speaks to Stavros Nicolaou, Senior Executive of Strategic Trade at Aspen.

