Lindokuhle Cele’s killer handed 25-year sentence

Mvuyisi Noguda, who was found guilty of murdering LGBTQ activist Lindokuhle Cele, has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment. Bongani speaks to Nombuso Cele, Lindokuhle’s aunt.
Stats SA has released its non-financial census of municipalities report for the year 2019. Bongani speaks to Joe de Beer, Deputy Director-General for Economic Statistics at Stats SA.
An Italian spy plot allegations of classic Russian skullduggery in Rome.
April fools the European league table for funsters & pranksters.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
The Auditor-General of South Africa has released the audit outcomes of national and provincial government departments for the 2019/2020 financial year. Are government departments becoming more accountable? Bongani speaks to Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke.
William Bird Director at Media Monitoring Africa.
The ANC has resolved that all of its members facing charges of corruption or wrong-doing must step aside within 30 days or face disciplinary action. Can the ANC recover from the fallout of this resolution? Bongani speaks to ANC NEC member Mondli Gungubele.
An action plan 23 world leaders back a pandemic treaty.
Back from the dead an amazing story of survival for a British teenager.
What's GoneViral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced adjusted regulations as the country heads towards Easter weekend. Can South Africa avoid a third wave of Covid-19 infections? Bongani speaks to Professor Koleka Mlisana, co-chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19.