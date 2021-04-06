UDM follows up on allegations against Defence Minister

Today at 15:10 EWN: Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder tries for bail again Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

Today at 15:16 EWN: NEHAWU KZN HOLDS 11TH PROVINCIAL CONGRESS Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter

Today at 15:20 City of Joburg probes road agency over governance Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Mlimandlela Ndamase

Today at 16:10 What does teh R1 fuel hike pay for? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Robert Maake - Director: Fuel Pricing Mechanism at Department Of Energy

Today at 16:20 My Home Town: Mamelodi Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Veronica Mogashoa, health sector as an administrative and marketing practitioner

Today at 16:40 SADC leaders to meet in Maputo over Mozambique terror threats Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Peter Fabricius

Today at 16:50 The shrinking of the wine industry Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Maryna Calow - Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa)

Today at 17:20 New R50 levy proposed for ‘households in Johannesburg Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Stan Itshegetseng, . Deputy Director Communication in the office of MMC EISD

Today at 18:09 Massive fuel hike hits SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow

