The price of fuel is set to increase, with drivers expected to pay 17 rand per litre of petrol. What does a fuel levy entail? Bongani speaks to Layton Beard, spokesperson of the Automobile Association of South Africa.
How long can Covid-19 vaccines protect a person after they’ve received a shot? Bongani speaks to Professor Shabir Madhi, vaccinologist and Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at Wits University.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Secret dinner parties in Paris a classic them & us lockdown investigation.
England’s Covid-19 positivity a passport to freedom through vaccination.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has sent a letter to the Chairpersons of Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Defence, detailing allegations that Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula allegedly received cas and gift totaling 5 million rand from an SANDF contractor. Bongani finds out more.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The SADC Troika is set to meet this week to discuss the battle against the insurgency in the northern parts of Mozambique. Bongani speaks to Piers Pigou, Senior Consultant for Southern Africa at the International Crisis Group.
Stats SA has released its non-financial census of municipalities report for the year 2019. Bongani speaks to Joe de Beer, Deputy Director-General for Economic Statistics at Stats SA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
An Italian spy plot allegations of classic Russian skullduggery in Rome.
April fools the European league table for funsters & pranksters.
Mvuyisi Noguda, who was found guilty of murdering LGBTQ activist Lindokuhle Cele, has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment. Bongani speaks to Nombuso Cele, Lindokuhle’s aunt.LISTEN TO PODCAST
