What’s Gone Viral - Man driving around with a huge snake on his car

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:35
Transforming South African cities
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Zahira Asmal - Founder at The City
Today at 11:05
Banks auctioning property's for cents
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Advocate Douglas Shaw - at Advocate representing
Today at 11:35
What's the tea: I don't want to lose my friend over her boyfriend's misconduct
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 18:14
61% of SA on social grants?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chantal Marx - Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - Radio 3.0 - Broadcast, stream and now the Clubhouse option
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Shapeshifter - Richard Brasher, outgoing-CEO, Pick n Pay
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Brasher - CEO at Pick n Pay
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA COVID-19 fatalities surpass 53K and 437 infections have been recorded The Health Department says the infections in the last 24 hours have pushed the country's known caseload to 1, 552, 853. 7 April 2021 6:45 AM
Citrus industry looking to open up new markets as exports boom Exports of close to 160m cartons are expected in 2021. Bruce Whitfield interviews the Citrus Growers Association's Justin Chadwick 6 April 2021 8:14 PM
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage 'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show. 6 April 2021 7:31 PM
View all Local
SA has signed COVID-19 vaccine deals but when will the rollout begin? Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan reflects on the latest on country's vaccine rollout plan. 6 April 2021 12:44 PM
DA to approach SAHRC to probe govt's slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout strategy The party said that this was in addition to the decision it took to explore further legal challenges against the South African gov... 6 April 2021 12:22 PM
Not only are Tony Leon's remarks offensive but a betrayal - Mmusi Maimane One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane reacts to comments where he was described as an experiment. 6 April 2021 11:13 AM
View all Politics
Discovery Bank introduces Apple Pay service for contactless payments South Africans take 29 years to change bank accounts, but they're starting to embrace change - Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner 1 April 2021 8:45 PM
Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine approved for use in SA, with conditions The single-dose J&J vaccine is currently being used in a clinical trial for South Africa's healthcare workers. 1 April 2021 7:23 PM
Discovery Bank appoints Reuel Khoza as new chair, replacing Adrian Gore The former Nedbank chair will provide exceptional leadership at Discovery Bank, says CEO Hylton Kallner on The Money Show. 1 April 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
SA comes together to raise R2 million for loved Dr Sindi COVID-19 hospital bills The loved doctor become famous on Twitter for giving medical and non-medical advise has been in hospital battling the coronavirus.... 3 April 2021 7:31 AM
OneFarm platform gets 500 tons of food to needy communities using excess produce Standard Bank has partnered up to feed the needy with the fresh produce farmers are unable to sell due to the effects of lockdown. 31 March 2021 7:22 PM
Pay less for car insurance It’s time to shop around, particularly if you’re driving a bit less than before, says insurance expert Christelle Colman. 31 March 2021 10:16 AM
View all Lifestyle
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man driving around with a huge snake on his car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 April 2021 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Woman falls from man's shoulders knocking off her front teeth goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 April 2021 8:40 AM
Woman asking about weirdest things found in other people bathrooms goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 April 2021 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
View all World
SANDF: SA supports multilateral efforts to respond to Mozambique insurgency The Southern African Development Community will meet next week to discuss the unrest in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado region. 4 April 2021 8:02 AM
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
View all Africa
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
What’s Gone Viral - Man driving around with a huge snake on his car

What’s Gone Viral - Man driving around with a huge snake on his car

7 April 2021 8:23 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Eskom/Oracle dispute: Will South Africa face a blackout?

7 April 2021 10:06 AM

Eskom recently confirmed that it was in a contractual dispute with Oracle. How could this affected power supply in the country. Bongani speaks to Chris Yelland, Managing Director at EE Business Intelligence.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on burnt toddler

7 April 2021 9:57 AM

Eyewitness News recently reported on the case of a toddler who suffered burn wounds at a creche in Alexandra. What is the latest in this case? Bongani speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The public can now access cord blood for bone marrow transplant

7 April 2021 9:54 AM

The South African Bone Marrow Registry has partnered with Netcells, to make available cord blood for bone marrow transplant patients. What does this mean the country? Bongani speaks to Jane Ward, Deputy Director at the South African Bone Marrow Registry.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Global Finances the IMF suggests a rapid post pandemic recovery

7 April 2021 8:39 AM

North Korea’s Olympic Pull out they say it’s for covid-19 reasons.
 
Feisty Redheads it turns out that red hair helps pain tolerance.



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Can deregulation lower the petrol price?

7 April 2021 8:18 AM

Fuel prices in South Africa have reached their highest ever level. Should South Africa review how it regulates fuel prices? Bongani speaks to Rod Crompton, Professor at the Wits Business School.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How long can Covid-19 vaccines offer protection and immunity?

6 April 2021 9:19 AM

How long can Covid-19 vaccines protect a person after they’ve received a shot? Bongani speaks to Professor Shabir Madhi, vaccinologist and Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What does a fuel levy entail?

6 April 2021 9:19 AM

The price of fuel is set to increase, with drivers expected to pay 17 rand per litre of petrol. What does a fuel levy entail? Bongani speaks to Layton Beard, spokesperson of the Automobile Association of South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Punished to death an awful fate for a covid rule-breaker in Philippines

6 April 2021 8:31 AM

Secret dinner parties in Paris a classic them & us lockdown investigation.
 
England’s Covid-19 positivity a passport to freedom through vaccination. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Woman asking about weirdest things found in other people bathrooms

6 April 2021 8:01 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

City of Joburg mayor on a mission to sort out 'push from within the JRA'

Local

[LISTEN] How Department of Energy determine fuel prices

Local

SA has signed COVID-19 vaccine deals but when will the rollout begin?

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa to attend extraordinary SADC summit meeting on Mozambique insurgency

7 April 2021 10:16 AM

WATCH LIVE: Mkhize hosts World Health Day webinar

7 April 2021 10:09 AM

DUT blames mass student gathering on fake social media posts, hoax messages

7 April 2021 9:56 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA