Update on burnt toddler

Eyewitness News recently reported on the case of a toddler who suffered burn wounds at a creche in Alexandra. What is the latest in this case? Bongani speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.
Eskom recently confirmed that it was in a contractual dispute with Oracle. How could this affected power supply in the country. Bongani speaks to Chris Yelland, Managing Director at EE Business Intelligence.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The South African Bone Marrow Registry has partnered with Netcells, to make available cord blood for bone marrow transplant patients. What does this mean the country? Bongani speaks to Jane Ward, Deputy Director at the South African Bone Marrow Registry.LISTEN TO PODCAST
North Korea’s Olympic Pull out they say it’s for covid-19 reasons.
Feisty Redheads it turns out that red hair helps pain tolerance.
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Fuel prices in South Africa have reached their highest ever level. Should South Africa review how it regulates fuel prices? Bongani speaks to Rod Crompton, Professor at the Wits Business School.LISTEN TO PODCAST
How long can Covid-19 vaccines protect a person after they’ve received a shot? Bongani speaks to Professor Shabir Madhi, vaccinologist and Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at Wits University.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The price of fuel is set to increase, with drivers expected to pay 17 rand per litre of petrol. What does a fuel levy entail? Bongani speaks to Layton Beard, spokesperson of the Automobile Association of South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Secret dinner parties in Paris a classic them & us lockdown investigation.
England’s Covid-19 positivity a passport to freedom through vaccination.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST