Gauteng Social Development investigates Alexandra creche

The Gauteng Social Development Department says that the creche in which a toddler suffered severe wounds in Alexandra, has been operating illegally. Bongani speaks to Feziwe Ndwayana, spokesperson in the Gauteng Department of Social Development.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Raymond Joseph | Investigative Journalist at GROUNDUP.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eskom recently confirmed that it was in a contractual dispute with Oracle. How could this affected power supply in the country. Bongani speaks to Chris Yelland, Managing Director at EE Business Intelligence.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eyewitness News recently reported on the case of a toddler who suffered burn wounds at a creche in Alexandra. What is the latest in this case? Bongani speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The South African Bone Marrow Registry has partnered with Netcells, to make available cord blood for bone marrow transplant patients. What does this mean the country? Bongani speaks to Jane Ward, Deputy Director at the South African Bone Marrow Registry.LISTEN TO PODCAST
North Korea’s Olympic Pull out they say it’s for covid-19 reasons.
Feisty Redheads it turns out that red hair helps pain tolerance.
Fuel prices in South Africa have reached their highest ever level. Should South Africa review how it regulates fuel prices? Bongani speaks to Rod Crompton, Professor at the Wits Business School.LISTEN TO PODCAST