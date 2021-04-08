What’s Gone Viral - Shaquille O'Neal paying for man's engagement ring

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
The vaccine blood clot problem a rethink on Oxford-AstraZeneca.
Tiger’s car crash LA police say speed was the key factor.
Where’s wally Britain’s only wild walrus has disappeared.
KUDUwave, a portable audiometer, has been successfully launched into space. What will this South African invention do at the International Space Station? Bongani speaks to Dr Dirk Koekemoer, inventor and founder of eMoyo Technologies.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Gauteng Social Development Department says that the creche in which a toddler suffered severe wounds in Alexandra, has been operating illegally. Bongani speaks to Feziwe Ndwayana, spokesperson in the Gauteng Department of Social Development.
SADC leaders are meeting in Maputo this morning to discuss the region’s strategy in dealing with the insurgency in northern Mozambique. Bongani speaks to Piers Pigou, Senior Consultant for Southern Africa at the International Crisis Group.
The Special Investigating Unit and the Hawks have been investigating allegations of corruption at the National Lotteries Corruption. Bongani reflect with Raymond Joseph, investigative journalist at Ground Up.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eskom recently confirmed that it was in a contractual dispute with Oracle. How could this affected power supply in the country. Bongani speaks to Chris Yelland, Managing Director at EE Business Intelligence.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eyewitness News recently reported on the case of a toddler who suffered burn wounds at a creche in Alexandra. What is the latest in this case? Bongani speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The South African Bone Marrow Registry has partnered with Netcells, to make available cord blood for bone marrow transplant patients. What does this mean the country? Bongani speaks to Jane Ward, Deputy Director at the South African Bone Marrow Registry.LISTEN TO PODCAST
North Korea’s Olympic Pull out they say it’s for covid-19 reasons.
Feisty Redheads it turns out that red hair helps pain tolerance.