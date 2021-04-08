SADC Troika meeting gets underway in Mozambique

Today at 14:05 Knowler Knows - Influencer marketing The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist

Brent Lindeque - Editor in Chief at Good Things Guy

Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board

125 125

Today at 15:10 EWN: SA got a refund from refund from the Serum Institute Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 15:16 EWN: ANC introducing members of its youth league task team Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalist

125 125

Today at 15:20 Pfizer vaccines are coming: Here’s how South Africa could prepare its cold chain Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Aisha Abdool Karim - Journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

125 125

Today at 15:50 [Property Feature] Now is the ideal time to make the switch from tenant to homeowner Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Carl Coetzee, CEO of BetterBond

125 125

Today at 16:20 ANALYSIS: This is why South Africa is not bottom of the class for road safety Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Lee Randall, Post-doctoral research consultant, PRICELESS-SA, School of Public Health, University of Witwatersrand

125 125

Today at 16:40 #PromisesPromises: Migrating ECD centres from Social Development to Basic Education department Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

125 125

Today at 17:10 Update on the Tender vaccine distribution Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Stavros Nicolaous - Senior Executive: Strategic Trade at Aspen

125 125

Today at 18:13 Lender and Government in talks to restructure the R200-bn covid relief program. Banks rejects plans to swap the loans to grants. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ismail Momoniat - Deputy Director General at National Treasury

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM : Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

125 125

Today at 18:50 ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous - Burnout or "busy" culture is broken. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus - The 3 biggest leadership challenges being felt by business owners today and how to overcome them. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Paul Pavlides - Acting Chief Information Officer For Saa at ...

125 125