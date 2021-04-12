The role of the Judicial Service Commission in South Africa’s judiciary

The Judicial Service Commission will review the findings of the Judicial Conduct Tribunal, which found Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct. What is the role of this institution in the country’s judiciary? Professor Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance at the University of Cape Town.
Dr Sindi van Zyl, who passed away from Covid-19 related complications, leaves behind a legacy of helping many people on social media, and of being an advocate for mental health. Bongani speaks to social media activist Tumi Sole and Cassey Chamber, Operations Director at Sadag.
A terrorist act in Iran claims of a cyber attack by Israel.
A flood of tributes some especially telling words about Prince Philip.
Emerging from lockdown Monday is reopening day for England & Wales.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Several listeners on 702 Breakfast have spoken of the long process of registering an early childhood development centre. Why is this process so difficult? Bongani speaks to Ivy Rapoo, Director of Early Childhood Development & Partial Care at the Department of Social Development.
There has been a re-discovery of African superfoods in communities. How are entrepreneurs in Uganda trying to cash in on this?
Joe Biden’s gun control the US President aims to curb gun violence.
Locked out of his Embassy a bad night for Myanmar’s U.K. ambassador.
The Sylvester Mashilo Foundation, which runs a mentorship programme for boys and young men, is calling for mentors. Bongani speaks to Sylvester Mashilo.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize recently inspected Covid-19 vaccine sites in Gauteng. How prepared is the province for the vaccination process? Bongani speaks to Dr Sipho Senabe, Chief Director for Human Resources Development and Employee Wellness in the Gauteng Health Department of Health.