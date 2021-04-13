What’s Gone Viral - People applaud bar for dealing decisively with someone spiking woman's drink

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
On this day ten years ago, Andries Tatane was shot and killed by police during a service delivery protest. How have things been in the community. Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque traveled to Ficksburg.
Huge crowds for a Hindu festival flouting India’s Covid-19 regulations.
Two Princes William & Harry show unity in grief for their grandad.
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is set to meet with political parties this week, as some parties call for the postponement of the local government elections. Bongani speaks to Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer at the IEC.
Police are working to bring more people to book following the killing of Jostina Sangweni by community members in Soweto. Bongani speaks to Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, spokesperson of the South African Police Service.
Dr Sindi van Zyl, who passed away from Covid-19 related complications, leaves behind a legacy of helping many people on social media, and of being an advocate for mental health. Bongani speaks to social media activist Tumi Sole and Cassey Chamber, Operations Director at Sadag.
A terrorist act in Iran claims of a cyber attack by Israel.
A flood of tributes some especially telling words about Prince Philip.
Emerging from lockdown Monday is reopening day for England & Wales.
The Judicial Service Commission will review the findings of the Judicial Conduct Tribunal, which found Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct. What is the role of this institution in the country's judiciary? Professor Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance at the University of Cape Town.
Several listeners on 702 Breakfast have spoken of the long process of registering an early childhood development centre. Why is this process so difficult? Bongani speaks to Ivy Rapoo, Director of Early Childhood Development & Partial Care at the Department of Social Development.