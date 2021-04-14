Government temporarily suspends J&J vaccine rollout

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has announced the temporary suspension of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine trial. Clement Manyathela speaks to Professor Glenda Gray, co-principal investigator of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial in South Africa.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says the State Capture Inquiry will issue a summons compelling Norma Mngoma to testify. This follows her decision withdraw from giving evidence at the inquiry. For analysis, Clement Manyathela speaks to Melusi Xulu, attorney at Donda Attorneys.
A vaccine negative a pause in the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vax.
Inclusive terminology language changes for the British army & cricket.
Residents in various parts of Johannesburg are experiencing service delivery issues such as prolonged power cuts, billing issues and sub-standard roads. What's being done about it. Clement Manyathela speaks to City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Geoff Makhubo.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
On this day ten years ago, Andries Tatane was shot and killed by police during a service delivery protest. How have things been in the community. Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque traveled to Ficksburg.
Huge crowds for a Hindu festival flouting India’s Covid-19 regulations.
Two Princes William & Harry show unity in grief for their grandad.
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is set to meet with political parties this week, as some parties call for the postponement of the local government elections. Bongani speaks to Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer at the IEC.
Police are working to bring more people to book following the killing of Jostina Sangweni by community members in Soweto. Bongani speaks to Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, spokesperson of the South African Police Service.