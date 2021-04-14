What’s being done about service delivery issues in Joburg?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
Ponzi scheme mastermind, Bernie Madoff, dies at 82
Michael Treherne- Portfolio Manager. Vestact Asset Management
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
EOH’s half-year revenue falls 29%
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 18:48
Global fertiliser prices at a two-year high. How will this affect local farmers
Dawie Maree - Agricultural Economist at FNB
Today at 19:08
ZOOM - Business Unusual - When the chips are down the economy will follow
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Mike Sharman, Co-founder of retroviral and MatchKit.co
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Zuma refuses to say how he should be punished if found guilty Wednesday is the last day that he was expected to tell Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng how he should be sentenced, if he is found gu... 14 April 2021 5:03 PM
Gordhan denies seeking meeting with Mogoeng over appointment of judge friend Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng made the disturbing revelation to the Judicial Services Commission, which has been interviewing cand... 14 April 2021 3:16 PM
What happened is not bullying, it is assault - Women and Men Against Child Abuse Advocacy manager Luke Lamprecht says if you minimise the act by calling it bullying, you're denying the bullier access to help. 14 April 2021 1:37 PM
View all Local
ANC doesn't have a cadre deployment policy, Mantashe tells Zondo Inquiry ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe is testifying at the state capture inquiry about the role of the ANC in parliamentary oversight. 14 April 2021 12:21 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
Norma Mngoma will no longer testify at state capture inquiry The state capture commission said it was disappointed after getting ready and learning that Norma Mngoma had decided to withdraw f... 13 April 2021 5:03 PM
View all Politics
PPS resilience produces sound performance in unprecedented year Despite the impact that COVID-19 has had on our lives and livelihoods, PPS produced a resilient 2020 performance. 14 April 2021 12:09 PM
Eskom says no load shedding today after 4 units return to service In its latest update, the utility said that generation capacity recovered sufficiently enough to stave off blackouts on Wednesday. 14 April 2021 10:47 AM
Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden Bruce Whitfield picked up a can of CBC pale ale and was shocked to see it is brewed in Sweden. He phoned the company to learn why. 14 April 2021 10:05 AM
View all Business
About 60%-80% of men with diabetes will have erectile dysfunction - Expert Urologist Dr Shingai Mutambirwa says If you have erectile dysfunction consistently for three months, that is a serious problem. 14 April 2021 12:19 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] A lyrebird mimicking a video game has social media intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 April 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Father getting knocked overboard while whale watching goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 April 2021 8:26 AM
Tourist's hired car sinks into Hermanus harbour after not using handbrake Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 April 2021 8:28 AM
View all Entertainment
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passes away In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the prince died 'peacefully' at Windsor Castle. 9 April 2021 1:31 PM
Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign. 8 April 2021 3:12 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Africa
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 12 April 2021 7:19 PM
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic? Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap. 12 April 2021 6:48 PM
Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry. 12 April 2021 6:18 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
What’s being done about service delivery issues in Joburg?

What’s being done about service delivery issues in Joburg?

14 April 2021 8:28 AM

Residents in various parts of Johannesburg are experiencing service delivery issues such as prolonged power cuts, billing issues and sub-standard roads. What’s being done about it. Clement Manyathela speaks to City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Geoff Makhubo.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

State Capture Inquiry to summon Norma Mngoma to give evidence

14 April 2021 9:30 AM

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says the State Capture Inquiry will issue a summons compelling Norma Mngoma to testify. This follows her decision withdraw from giving evidence at the inquiry. For analysis, Clement Manyathela speaks to Melusi Xulu, attorney at Donda Attorneys.  

The World View - Afghanistan US troops will leave by the 11th of September

14 April 2021 8:37 AM

A vaccine negative a pause in the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vax.
 
Inclusive terminology language changes for the British army & cricket. 

 

What’s Gone Viral - A lyrebird mimicking a video game has social media intrigued

14 April 2021 7:59 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Government temporarily suspends J&J vaccine rollout

14 April 2021 7:07 AM

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has announced the temporary suspension of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine trial. Clement Manyathela speaks to Professor Glenda Gray, co-principal investigator of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial in South Africa.

Andries Tatane – Ten years on what are things like in Ficksburg

13 April 2021 10:06 AM

On this day ten years ago, Andries Tatane was shot and killed by police during a service delivery protest. How have things been in the community. Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque traveled to Ficksburg.

The World View - Unrest in Minneapolis after US police shot dead a black driver

13 April 2021 8:38 AM

Huge crowds for a Hindu festival flouting India’s Covid-19 regulations.

Two Princes William & Harry show unity in grief for their grandad. 

 

What’s Gone Viral - People applaud bar for dealing decisively with someone spiking woman's drink

13 April 2021 8:01 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

How is the IEC planning for local government elections?

13 April 2021 7:34 AM

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is set to meet with political parties this week, as some parties call for the postponement of the local government elections. Bongani speaks to Masego Sheburi, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer at the IEC.

Two arrested for the murder of Jostina Sangweni

13 April 2021 7:04 AM

 

Police are working to bring more people to book following the killing of Jostina Sangweni by community members in Soweto. Bongani speaks to Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, spokesperson of the South African Police Service.

Trending

What happened is not bullying, it is assault - Women and Men Against Child Abuse

Local

Gordhan denies seeking meeting with Mogoeng over appointment of judge friend

Local

Zuma refuses to say how he should be punished if found guilty

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Mantashe: ANC has no influence on judiciary appointments

14 April 2021 5:57 PM

WHO worried COVID rates could spike during Ramadan

14 April 2021 5:24 PM

Cameroon forces have beaten, arrested 24 under anti-gay law: HRW

14 April 2021 4:30 PM

