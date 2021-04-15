How is Gauteng Enterprise Propeller supporting small businesses?

In recent years, the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller has been plagued but issues. Under new leadership, how is this institution prepared to support small businesses in the province? Africa Melane speaks to Saki Zamxaka, CEO of the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller.
Gerda Steyn recently broke South Africa’s marathon record and has qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games.LISTEN TO PODCAST
America’s longest war president Biden confirms an Afghan pull out.
The Olympic countdown but Japan is questioning if it’s worth it.
As school bullying continues to be an issue in the country, the Ipeleng Cares Foundation is working to support learners and address bullying in schools. Africa Melane speaks to Ipeleng Mofokeng, founder of the Ipeleng Cares Foundation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Global Citizen is calling on world leaders to ensure Covid-19 vaccines are distributed fairly. Africa Melane speaks to Sonwabise Mzinyathi, senior manager for Global Policy and Government Affairs in Southern and East Africa at Global Citizen.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says the State Capture Inquiry will issue a summons compelling Norma Mngoma to testify. This follows her decision withdraw from giving evidence at the inquiry. For analysis, Clement Manyathela speaks to Melusi Xulu, attorney at Donda Attorneys.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A vaccine negative a pause in the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vax.
Inclusive terminology language changes for the British army & cricket.
Residents in various parts of Johannesburg are experiencing service delivery issues such as prolonged power cuts, billing issues and sub-standard roads. What’s being done about it. Clement Manyathela speaks to City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Geoff Makhubo.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST