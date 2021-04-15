How is Gauteng Enterprise Propeller supporting small businesses?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:42
Powerships propose risks for consumers - Right of Reply
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Patrick O'Driscoll - Sales Director for Commercial Operations at Karpowership
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - how do you know when you have settled your debt ?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nosipho Mdawe - 702 Listener -
Lee Soobrathi - Head of Case Management at the Credit Bureau
Today at 15:16
EWN: WHO Africa COVID-19 Briefing
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Children's education fund
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
As a family we want to see justice prevail for Lufuno Mavhunga - Brother Kenneth Kenneth Mavhunga says what children do outside is a mirror of what happens at home and parents must raise their kids well. 15 April 2021 1:46 PM
WARNING: Check your Facebook account to make sure your data is not at risk Global Crypto executive editor James Preston encourages users with Facebook accounts to change banking details 15 April 2021 1:28 PM
WC Premier Winde suspends MEC Madikizela over CV qualification claim Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has suspended Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela for claiming to have a BCom degree in his CV whe... 15 April 2021 11:47 AM
No human being is an experiment - Helen Zille The DA federal chair says she felt that Mmusi Maimane was the absolute right fit. She saw him as an alternative to Julius Malema. 15 April 2021 11:17 AM
Zuma refuses to say how he should be punished if found guilty Wednesday is the last day that he was expected to tell Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng how he should be sentenced, if he is found gu... 14 April 2021 5:03 PM
ANC doesn't have a cadre deployment policy, Mantashe tells Zondo Inquiry ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe is testifying at the state capture inquiry about the role of the ANC in parliamentary oversight. 14 April 2021 12:21 PM
'Customers have stuck with us in the belief we would turn EOH around' - CEO EOH reports a revenue dip, but also its 1st operating profit since CEO Stephen van Coller started implementing turnaround plan. 14 April 2021 8:20 PM
Global fertiliser prices have soared and will end up affecting your pocket The fertiliser price hikes will slowly but surely filter through into food inflation says agricultural economist Dawie Maree. 14 April 2021 7:46 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
About 60%-80% of men with diabetes will have erectile dysfunction - Expert Urologist Dr Shingai Mutambirwa says If you have erectile dysfunction consistently for three months, that is a serious problem. 14 April 2021 12:19 PM
Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden Bruce Whitfield picked up a can of CBC pale ale and was shocked to see it is brewed in Sweden. He phoned the company to learn why. 14 April 2021 10:05 AM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
[WATCH] Woman struggling to parallel park leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 April 2021 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Conor McGregor slammed for telling son to hit another child goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 April 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] A lyrebird mimicking a video game has social media intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 April 2021 8:26 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passes away In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the prince died 'peacefully' at Windsor Castle. 9 April 2021 1:31 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 12 April 2021 7:19 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
How is Gauteng Enterprise Propeller supporting small businesses?

How is Gauteng Enterprise Propeller supporting small businesses?

15 April 2021 7:38 AM

In recent years, the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller has been plagued but issues. Under new leadership, how is this institution prepared to support small businesses in the province? Africa Melane speaks to Saki Zamxaka, CEO of the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller.


Gerda Steyn breaks SA record and qualifies for Olympics

15 April 2021 9:20 AM

Gerda Steyn recently broke South Africa’s marathon record and has qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The World View - India’s New Covid Cases among Hindu worshipers in Haridwar

15 April 2021 8:38 AM

America’s longest war president Biden confirms an Afghan pull out. 
 
The Olympic countdown but Japan is questioning if it’s worth it. 

 

Ipeleng Cares Foundation working with learners to address bullying

15 April 2021 8:25 AM

As school bullying continues to be an issue in the country, the Ipeleng Cares Foundation is working to support learners and address bullying in schools. Africa Melane speaks to Ipeleng Mofokeng, founder of the Ipeleng Cares Foundation.

What’s Gone Viral - Woman struggling to parallel park leaves everyone in stitches

15 April 2021 8:04 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Global Citizen appeals for equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines

15 April 2021 7:35 AM

Global Citizen is calling on world leaders to ensure Covid-19 vaccines are distributed fairly. Africa Melane speaks to Sonwabise Mzinyathi, senior manager for Global Policy and Government Affairs in Southern and East Africa at Global Citizen.

State Capture Inquiry to summon Norma Mngoma to give evidence

14 April 2021 9:30 AM

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says the State Capture Inquiry will issue a summons compelling Norma Mngoma to testify. This follows her decision withdraw from giving evidence at the inquiry. For analysis, Clement Manyathela speaks to Melusi Xulu, attorney at Donda Attorneys.  

The World View - Afghanistan US troops will leave by the 11th of September

14 April 2021 8:37 AM

A vaccine negative a pause in the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vax.
 
Inclusive terminology language changes for the British army & cricket. 

 

What’s being done about service delivery issues in Joburg?

14 April 2021 8:28 AM

Residents in various parts of Johannesburg are experiencing service delivery issues such as prolonged power cuts, billing issues and sub-standard roads. What’s being done about it. Clement Manyathela speaks to City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Geoff Makhubo.

What’s Gone Viral - A lyrebird mimicking a video game has social media intrigued

14 April 2021 7:59 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

