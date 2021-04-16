Advocate Ntsebeza begins work as CSA transformation ombud

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 10:05
Amnesty International report on Zimbabwe statelessness
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Deprose Muchena - Director at Amnesty Int Southern Africa.
Today at 10:35
COVID19 and its effects on drug use amongst the Youth
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
MJ Stowe, the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs
Today at 11:05
Relationships focus- How to boost love in your relationship
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ilze Alberts - Family Psychologist at ...

06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Lesufi calls for swift probe into apparent spike in violence at GP schools Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has condemned recent acts of ill-discipline, after several reports of violent acts by pupils,... 16 April 2021 6:50 AM
SA records 1,372 COVID-19 infections, 73 more people succumb to virus The Health Department says these fatalities have brought the death toll up to 53,571 since the beginning of the pandemic. 16 April 2021 6:41 AM
WC ANC wants suspended MEC Madikizela's conduct probed over CV matter Premier Alan Winde on Thursday suspended Madikizela for 14 days, pending the outcome of a probe by the premier's office. The Demo... 16 April 2021 6:31 AM
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
WC Premier Winde suspends MEC Madikizela over CV qualification claim Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has suspended Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela for claiming to have a BCom degree in his CV whe... 15 April 2021 11:47 AM
No human being is an experiment - Helen Zille The DA federal chair says she felt that Mmusi Maimane was the absolute right fit. She saw him as an alternative to Julius Malema. 15 April 2021 11:17 AM
How to prevent being ghosted by a potential client and seal that deal Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable tips on making your business stand out from the competition. 15 April 2021 8:56 PM
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month' The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner). 15 April 2021 8:10 PM
Rand at its best level in 14 months The rand rallied to pre-pandemic levels on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 15 April 2021 7:04 PM
About 60%-80% of men with diabetes will have erectile dysfunction - Expert Urologist Dr Shingai Mutambirwa says If you have erectile dysfunction consistently for three months, that is a serious problem. 14 April 2021 12:19 PM
Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden Bruce Whitfield picked up a can of CBC pale ale and was shocked to see it is brewed in Sweden. He phoned the company to learn why. 14 April 2021 10:05 AM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
[WATCH] Motorists rallying together to get emergency vehicle through goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 April 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Bride tips waitress for spilling gravy on mother-in-law's dress Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 April 2021 8:19 AM
[WATCH] Woman struggling to parallel park leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 April 2021 8:27 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Advocate Ntsebeza begins work as CSA transformation ombud

Advocate Ntsebeza begins work as CSA transformation ombud

16 April 2021 8:12 AM

Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza | Ombud for CSA's Social Justice and Nation Building project.


The World View - Prince Philip’s funeral royal family protocol in place for Saturday

16 April 2021 8:41 AM

St Vincent’s volcano increasing & spreading disruption.

Caught with his trousers down the misadventures of a Canadian politician.

 

Weekly Favour: City Power addresses Greenstone power cuts

16 April 2021 8:39 AM

Isaac Mangena City Power spokesperson.

What’s Gone Viral

16 April 2021 8:18 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Gerda Steyn breaks SA record and qualifies for Olympics

15 April 2021 9:20 AM

Gerda Steyn recently broke South Africa’s marathon record and has qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The World View - India’s New Covid Cases among Hindu worshipers in Haridwar

15 April 2021 8:38 AM

America’s longest war president Biden confirms an Afghan pull out. 
 
The Olympic countdown but Japan is questioning if it’s worth it. 

 

Ipeleng Cares Foundation working with learners to address bullying

15 April 2021 8:25 AM

As school bullying continues to be an issue in the country, the Ipeleng Cares Foundation is working to support learners and address bullying in schools. Africa Melane speaks to Ipeleng Mofokeng, founder of the Ipeleng Cares Foundation.

What’s Gone Viral - Woman struggling to parallel park leaves everyone in stitches

15 April 2021 8:04 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

How is Gauteng Enterprise Propeller supporting small businesses?

15 April 2021 7:38 AM

In recent years, the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller has been plagued but issues. Under new leadership, how is this institution prepared to support small businesses in the province? Africa Melane speaks to Saki Zamxaka, CEO of the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller.

Global Citizen appeals for equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines

15 April 2021 7:35 AM

Global Citizen is calling on world leaders to ensure Covid-19 vaccines are distributed fairly. Africa Melane speaks to Sonwabise Mzinyathi, senior manager for Global Policy and Government Affairs in Southern and East Africa at Global Citizen.

