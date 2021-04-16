Weekly Favour: City Power addresses Greenstone power cuts

Isaac Mangena City Power spokesperson.
St Vincent’s volcano increasing & spreading disruption.
Caught with his trousers down the misadventures of a Canadian politician.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza | Ombud for CSA's Social Justice and Nation Building project.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gerda Steyn recently broke South Africa’s marathon record and has qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games.LISTEN TO PODCAST
America’s longest war president Biden confirms an Afghan pull out.
The Olympic countdown but Japan is questioning if it’s worth it.
As school bullying continues to be an issue in the country, the Ipeleng Cares Foundation is working to support learners and address bullying in schools. Africa Melane speaks to Ipeleng Mofokeng, founder of the Ipeleng Cares Foundation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In recent years, the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller has been plagued but issues. Under new leadership, how is this institution prepared to support small businesses in the province? Africa Melane speaks to Saki Zamxaka, CEO of the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Global Citizen is calling on world leaders to ensure Covid-19 vaccines are distributed fairly. Africa Melane speaks to Sonwabise Mzinyathi, senior manager for Global Policy and Government Affairs in Southern and East Africa at Global Citizen.LISTEN TO PODCAST