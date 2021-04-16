Weekly Favour – City Power addresses Greenstone power cuts

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi has made key appointments in his government, finally giving him a grip of power in the country.LISTEN TO PODCAST
St Vincent’s volcano increasing & spreading disruption.
Caught with his trousers down the misadventures of a Canadian politician.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bonginkosi Madikizela has been suspended for 14 days by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, but there are calls for stronger action against him. Clement Manyathela speaks to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Brett Herron, Secretary-General at Good Party.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Advocate Dumisa has begun his work as Ombud of Cricket South Africa’s Social Justice and National Building project. What lies ahead? Clement Manyathela speaks to Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gerda Steyn recently broke South Africa’s marathon record and has qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games.LISTEN TO PODCAST
America’s longest war president Biden confirms an Afghan pull out.
The Olympic countdown but Japan is questioning if it’s worth it.
As school bullying continues to be an issue in the country, the Ipeleng Cares Foundation is working to support learners and address bullying in schools. Africa Melane speaks to Ipeleng Mofokeng, founder of the Ipeleng Cares Foundation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST