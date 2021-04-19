Charlotte Maxeke fire: All hospital patients have been transferred

A lonely goodbye the Queen’s sad farewell at Prince Philip’s funeral
Europe’s breakaway super league 12 big football clubs could go it alone
Following a fire that broke out at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, all patients have been transferred to other facilities. Bongani speaks to Motalatale Modiba, Head of Communications at the Gauteng Department of Health.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) recommends that government’s temporary pause of the Johnson & Johnson clinical trial be lifted. Bongani speaks to SAHPRA Chairperson Professor Helen Rees.LISTEN TO PODCAST
At least 4000 students have been evacuated from the University of Cape Town, as authorities struggle to contain the fire that has caused destruction at the university. Bongani speaks to Eyewitness News Cape Town editor Charlotte KilbaneLISTEN TO PODCAST
DRC President Felix Tshisekedi has made key appointments in his government, finally giving him a grip of power in the country.LISTEN TO PODCAST
St Vincent’s volcano increasing & spreading disruption.
Caught with his trousers down the misadventures of a Canadian politician.
After many residents called 702 Breakfast complaining of consistent power cuts in the Greenstone area, City Power has investigated the outages and addressing them. Clement Manyathela speaks to Isaac Mangena, spokesperson of City Power.LISTEN TO PODCAST
