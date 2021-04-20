SANAC calls for hate crimes bill process to be ramped up

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
NPA pleased with progress on Michael Lomas case Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka says they are receiving cooperation from the UK. 23 April 2021 1:02 PM
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – hand therapist, Tanya Coats Congratulations to this week's winner, Tanya Coats whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000 in cash. 23 April 2021 12:00 PM
[LISTEN] 702 landers walk the talk and pay for Lulu's Damelin fees Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show raise R24,000 so Lulu can graduate in May. 23 April 2021 11:56 AM
IEC to target first-time voters in registration drive for October polls The Independent Electoral Commission said that it would begin planning the local government elections, which will take place on 27... 23 April 2021 7:28 AM
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng succumbs to COVID-19 The ANC has described the late MP as an advocate and champion of women and children's rights. 22 April 2021 1:28 PM
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60. 22 April 2021 8:58 AM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Man who saved child from train tracks donates half his money to child's family Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 April 2021 8:27 AM
Heartbroken woman asking people to decipher dad's letter goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 April 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Chance encounter with incredible singer leads her to record with DJ Tira Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 April 2021 8:07 AM
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
SANAC calls for hate crimes bill process to be ramped up

SANAC calls for hate crimes bill process to be ramped up

20 April 2021 7:31 AM

In recent weeks, there have been several queer people killed in South African communities. What needs to be done to address homophobic violence? Bongani speaks to Nonhlanhla Mkhize, South African National Aids Council LGBTI Sector Leader.


Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

23 April 2021 9:35 AM

There is uncertainty over what lies ahead for the country Chad, following the death of President Idriss Deby.

What’s Gone Viral - Heartbroken woman asking people to decipher dad's letter

23 April 2021 8:06 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

How does one get over “languishing”

23 April 2021 7:31 AM

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a poll on many people’s mental health. As people feel a sense of languishing and dragging themselves through each day, how does one get over languishing? Bongani speaks to clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs.

Making sense of Tokyo Sexwale’s Reserve Bank claims

23 April 2021 7:03 AM

Despites suggestions he may have fallen for a scam, businessman Tokyo Sexwale is adamant billions of rands from the White Boy Spiritual Fund were stolen at the South African Reserve Bank. Bongani speaks to Jannie Rossouw, Professor Wits Business School.

The World View - Minneapolis police probe a US federal investigation begin

22 April 2021 8:31 AM

A Missing submarine a search for an Indonesian sub in the pacific.
 
Rent a man who does nothing it’s a seemingly unique job in Japan. 



 

Political parties respond to election date announcement

22 April 2021 8:24 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the local government elections will take place on 27 October this year. For reaction, Bongani speaks to Action SA President Herman Mashaba and IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa.

Gauteng Social Development lodges urgent application to close Alexandra creche

22 April 2021 8:12 AM

The Gauteng Department of Social Development has lodged an urgent application to enforce the closure of Stepping Stone Daycare Centre. The centre has refused to close down following a toddler suffering severe burns at the creche. For an update, Bongani speaks to Feziwe Ndwayana, spokesperson of the Gauteng Department of Social Development.  

What’s Gone Viral - Chance encounter with incredible singer leads her to record with DJ Tira

22 April 2021 8:04 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Who are the role-players in Prasa corruption?

22 April 2021 7:41 AM

Who have been the role players in the corruption cloud at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)? Open Secrets is detailing the individuals and companies behind some of Prasa’s most controversial and corrupt deals. Bongani speaks to Michael Marchant, researcher at Open Secrets.

No resolution yet between NAC and protesting artists

22 April 2021 7:03 AM

Artists have occupied the National Arts Council premises for 51 days, demanding answers about the management of the 300 million Presidential Employment stimulus package. Bongani speaks to Tshepo Mashiane, spokesperson of the National Arts Council.

Illegal Alex creche where toddler scalded with boiling water shuts doors

Local

[LISTEN] 702 landers walk the talk and pay for Lulu's Damelin fees

Local

Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA

Sport

Biden summit brings new hope on climate but hard path ahead

23 April 2021 8:22 PM

3 gangsters sentenced for attempted hit on defence attorney William Booth

23 April 2021 7:29 PM

EC residents urged to use water sparingly as dam levels at all-time low

23 April 2021 7:25 PM

