What’s Gone Viral - [WATCH] Man rescuing child who fell onto railway track

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
There is uncertainty over what lies ahead for the country Chad, following the death of President Idriss Deby.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a poll on many people’s mental health. As people feel a sense of languishing and dragging themselves through each day, how does one get over languishing? Bongani speaks to clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Despites suggestions he may have fallen for a scam, businessman Tokyo Sexwale is adamant billions of rands from the White Boy Spiritual Fund were stolen at the South African Reserve Bank. Bongani speaks to Jannie Rossouw, Professor Wits Business School.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A Missing submarine a search for an Indonesian sub in the pacific.
Rent a man who does nothing it’s a seemingly unique job in Japan.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the local government elections will take place on 27 October this year. For reaction, Bongani speaks to Action SA President Herman Mashaba and IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Gauteng Department of Social Development has lodged an urgent application to enforce the closure of Stepping Stone Daycare Centre. The centre has refused to close down following a toddler suffering severe burns at the creche. For an update, Bongani speaks to Feziwe Ndwayana, spokesperson of the Gauteng Department of Social Development.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Who have been the role players in the corruption cloud at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)? Open Secrets is detailing the individuals and companies behind some of Prasa’s most controversial and corrupt deals. Bongani speaks to Michael Marchant, researcher at Open Secrets.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Artists have occupied the National Arts Council premises for 51 days, demanding answers about the management of the 300 million Presidential Employment stimulus package. Bongani speaks to Tshepo Mashiane, spokesperson of the National Arts Council.LISTEN TO PODCAST