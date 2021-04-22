Who are the role-players in Prasa corruption?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Sex focus- Exploring the sexuality spectrum
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ron Adindal, Psychological and Executive at SASHA (Southern African Sexual Health Association)
Tiffany Mugo
Today at 12:05
Tokyo Sexwale, Java's last emperor, and the modest Singapore man 'managing trillions'
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 12:10
IRS Foresencis on Tokoyo Sexwale's claims: Fake documents circulating from the White Boy Spiritual Trust including fake proof of transfers is reminiscent of fake documents that were circulated regarding the Gaddafi billions that were supposedly stored in
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Chad Thomas - Independent Organised Crime Investigator at Irs Forensic Investigators
Today at 12:15
The NPA's Investigating Directorate (ID) is pleased to notify South Africans that Michael Harry Lomas, a United Kingdom citizen and former Eskom Contractor, was arrested on 15 April in London and appeared before the Westminister Magistrates Court yesterda
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sindisiwe Twala -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson
Today at 12:23
Public sector unions and the government are once again meeting at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) where both parties will negotiate over contentious salary increases for public servants.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 12:27
The Commission continues to hear Transnet related evidence from the former Transnet Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr Anoj Singh.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Minister Angie Motshekga is attending the funeral of deceased Limpopo learners. She will also visit Lufuno Mavhunga's family.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:41
The Commission for Gender Equality has released its report on the Government Emergency Response Action plan on GBV and femicide. The Commission says there is no accountability in the government's fight against gender-based violence.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Javu Baloyi - Spokesperson for the Commission for Gender Equality
Today at 12:45
SuperSport is launching SuperSport Schools as a new initiative and has acquired a majority stake in Schools Sport Live that is being rebranded as SuperSport Schools. SuperSport Schools will try to broadcasting as many schools sporting fixtures as possible
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM : Friday File - Blind Tiger Gin
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Keegan Cook - Owner at Blind Tiger Gin
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There's a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
Illegal Alex creche where toddler scalded with boiling water shuts doors The daycare centre, where a two-year-old boy was burned with hot water in January after he soiled himself, was supposed to close d... 23 April 2021 7:44 AM
IEC to target first-time voters in registration drive for October polls The Independent Electoral Commission said that it would begin planning the local government elections, which will take place on 27... 23 April 2021 7:28 AM
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng succumbs to COVID-19 The ANC has described the late MP as an advocate and champion of women and children's rights. 22 April 2021 1:28 PM
SA to take to the polls on 27 Oct for local govt elections – Ramaphosa This will be the sixth time in a democratic South Africa that voters will elect leadership and public representatives at metropoli... 21 April 2021 8:55 PM
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana appointed as new head of FSCA The Money Show interviews Kamlana, who'll take over as Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in June. 22 April 2021 7:21 PM
[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60. 22 April 2021 8:58 AM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Man who saved child from train tracks donates half his money to child's family Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 April 2021 8:27 AM
Heartbroken woman asking people to decipher dad's letter goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 April 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Chance encounter with incredible singer leads her to record with DJ Tira Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 April 2021 8:07 AM
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were 'brave' The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There's a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Who are the role-players in Prasa corruption?

Who are the role-players in Prasa corruption?

22 April 2021 7:41 AM

Who have been the role players in the corruption cloud at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)? Open Secrets is detailing the individuals and companies behind some of Prasa's most controversial and corrupt deals. Bongani speaks to Michael Marchant, researcher at Open Secrets.


Africa Fridays with Crystal Orderson

23 April 2021 9:35 AM

There is uncertainty over what lies ahead for the country Chad, following the death of President Idriss Deby.

What's

23 April 2021 8:06 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

How does one get over “languishing”

23 April 2021 7:31 AM

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a poll on many people’s mental health. As people feel a sense of languishing and dragging themselves through each day, how does one get over languishing? Bongani speaks to clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs.

Making sense of Tokyo Sexwale’s Reserve Bank claims

23 April 2021 7:03 AM

Despites suggestions he may have fallen for a scam, businessman Tokyo Sexwale is adamant billions of rands from the White Boy Spiritual Fund were stolen at the South African Reserve Bank. Bongani speaks to Jannie Rossouw, Professor Wits Business School.

The World View - Minneapolis police probe a US federal investigation begin

22 April 2021 8:31 AM

A Missing submarine a search for an Indonesian sub in the pacific.
 
Rent a man who does nothing it’s a seemingly unique job in Japan. 



 

Political parties respond to election date announcement

22 April 2021 8:24 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the local government elections will take place on 27 October this year. For reaction, Bongani speaks to Action SA President Herman Mashaba and IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa.

Gauteng Social Development lodges urgent application to close Alexandra creche

22 April 2021 8:12 AM

The Gauteng Department of Social Development has lodged an urgent application to enforce the closure of Stepping Stone Daycare Centre. The centre has refused to close down following a toddler suffering severe burns at the creche. For an update, Bongani speaks to Feziwe Ndwayana, spokesperson of the Gauteng Department of Social Development.  

What’s Gone Viral - Chance encounter with incredible singer leads her to record with DJ Tira

22 April 2021 8:04 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

No resolution yet between NAC and protesting artists

22 April 2021 7:03 AM

Artists have occupied the National Arts Council premises for 51 days, demanding answers about the management of the 300 million Presidential Employment stimulus package. Bongani speaks to Tshepo Mashiane, spokesperson of the National Arts Council.

Illegal Alex creche where toddler scalded with boiling water shuts doors

Local

ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng succumbs to COVID-19

Politics Local

IEC to target first-time voters in registration drive for October polls

Politics Local

Millions of workers stand to benefit from proposed compensation bill – Cosatu

23 April 2021 9:27 AM

Mchunu confident of resolving public service wage hike issue with unions

23 April 2021 9:04 AM

WC govt pushing ahead with plans to procure own COVID-19 vaccines, says Winde

23 April 2021 8:57 AM

