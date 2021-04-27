Freedom Day: Has transformation failed in business in SA?

Sandile Zungu, Black Business Council President.
Still guilty after 5 years the British / Iranian woman in prison in Tehran.
An unusual national holiday it’s a dog day afternoon in Turkmenistan.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn
Lebohang Pheko, Senior Research Fellow at Trade Collective.
Airliner Mango will not be able to pay salaries to about 500 employees in May. Bongani speaks to Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, spokesperson of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa).
The Indonesian submarine confirmed it sank with 53 lives lost.
A quarantine study French scientists research the impact of isolation.
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has announced that South Africa will resume its vaccination rollout programme under the Sisonke Protocol. Bongani speaks to Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA).
Lindiwe Sisulu, the Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, has called on South Africans to embrace Cuban engineers who will help address South Africa address its water and sanitation issues. Bongani speaks to Professor Wikus van Nieker, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at Stellenbosch University.
There is uncertainty over what lies ahead for the country Chad, following the death of President Idriss Deby.